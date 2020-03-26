Intervest Offices & Warehouses announces that she repurchased on 19 and 20 March 2020, 2.517 own shares on Euronext Brussels via a financial broker. This announcement takes place pursuant to article 7:215 of Belgian Companies and Associations Code (CAC) and also pursuant to the articles 8:3 and 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the CAC.







