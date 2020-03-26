TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue , the premium data services firm, has announced the launch of Maru/Blue Usurv, an agile survey and in-moment sample platform.

Powered by Maru/HUB, the technology behind the business’ market communities, Maru/Blue Usurv combines a simple-to-use agile survey platform with instant access to respondents in key North American and European markets to deliver critical feedback at the speed of business.

Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue, said, “With Maru/Blue Usurv, clients can capture feedback in just hours and minutes rather than days. Our simple-to-use platform has been designed for researchers and non-researchers alike and combines multiple question types and demographic targeting to deliver results in the moments that matter.”

“As with all our technology, results are processed in real-time and ready for instant analysis so teams can take the necessary next-steps and actions faster.”

The news comes just weeks after the release of Maru/Blue Forums, a value-driven panel management tool, and is the latest technology-based offer available through Maru/Blue.

Maru and its integrated operating divisions recently made its global technology ecosystem Maru/HUB available to clients through its Direct Access Portal.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group comments, “This is an exciting next step for Maru/Blue. By making our global technology ecosystem available to clients and combining with our team of experts, Maru/Blue provide a truly unique and commercial offer to clients.”

“With Maru/Blue Usurv, we’re now delivering results at the speed of business, alongside valuable and reliable data from our North American and UK market communities, and quality insights from clients’ own customers and stakeholder groups with Maru/Blue Forums.”

For more information, visit www.marublue.com

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, healthcare and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and your customers or your competitor’s customers.

We own market research panels, Maru Voice Canada and Maru Springboard America (launched in 2006 and 2009, Canada’s and the United States’ leading online market research panels). More recently we developed Maru Voice UK, which is a global expansion of the Maru Voice family of online market research panels. We also offer access to Canadian, American and UK business executives and owners, an excellent source for business to business research.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects, to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years.

The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.

Contact: media@marublue.com