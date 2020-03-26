The Supervisory Board has at its meeting on 26 March 20120 adopted the following resolutions:
Approval of the annual accounts for 2019, including application of the profit for the year.
Senior employees' terms and conditions and the corporate governance report were also dealt with.
Authorisation to raise subordinated debt and issue hybrid capital
The Supervisory Board authorised the Board of Directors to raise subordinated loans and hybrid capital, collectively or separately, in Norwegian currency or the equivalent in foreign currency, distributed as follows:
Subordinated debt NOK 1,000m
Hybrid capital NOK 1,000m
The authorisation remains valid until the final accounts for 2020 are adopted.
Authorisation to acquire and establish a security interest in the Bank’s own equity certificates
The Supervisory Board resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire, and to establish a security interest in, the Bank's treasury ECs in a total nominal amount of NOK 200m within the limits set forth in law and regulations and subject to the following conditions:
Election of chair of the Supervisory Board
Re-election of Knut Solberg chair for a two-year term.
Election of members of the Board of Directors
Re-election of Janne Thyø Thomsen as board member for a two-year term.
Re-election of Mette Kamsvåg as board member for a two-year term.
Re-election of Tonje E. Foss as board member for a two-year term.
Election of deputy chair of the Board of Directors
Bård Benum re-elected deputy chair of the Board of Directors for a one-year term
Elections to the Supervisory Board's election committee
Marit Dille was re-elected as representative for the costumers for a period of two years.
Rolf Bratlie was re-elected as representative for the employees for a period of two years.
Lilly Gunn Nyheim was elected as representative for the public appointees for a period of two years.
As alternate:
Marit Collin was re-elected as alternate for the EC holders for a period of two years
Elin Hagerup was re-elected as alternate for the costumers for a period of two years
Stig Klomsten was re-elected as alternate for the public appointees for a period of two years.
Anders Skrove was re-elected as alternate for the employees for a period of two years.
Sparebank 1 SMN
Tiller, NORWAY
Sparebank 1 SMN LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: