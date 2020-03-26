2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

The Board of Directors confirms April 21, 2020 as date for the Annual General Meeting

Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting in person

All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election

The Board of Directors confirms April 21, 2020 as date for the Annual General Meeting. This will ensure that all shareholders receive their dividend on time.

All current members of the Board of Directors are standing for re-election. Instead of Frits van Dijk, who does not stand for re-election to the Nomination- and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Thierry Vanlancker.

PERSONAL ATTENDANCE NOT PERMITTED

Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect the shareholders, the Board of Directors has resolved that it will not be possible for shareholders to attend this year's Annual General Meeting in person. Instead, we ask all shareholders to cast their vote through the independent proxy.

COMPLETE AGENDA

The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 27, 2020.

Annual General Meeting of Sika AG 2020

Place: Zugerstrasse 50, 6341 Baar

Start: 4.00 p.m.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 8.1 billion in 2019. At the end of 2019, Sika won the Swiss Technology Award for a innovative new adhesive technology.



