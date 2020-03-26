PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions (CES) and the Energy Storage Association (ESA) are proud to announce a new partnership to provide the national clean energy stakeholder community with critical market data and insights on the rapid evolution of energy storage across the country. With this new partnership, CES will grant ESA members preferential subscription rates for StorageIQ monthly market updates; ESA will also host quarterly webinars for StorageIQ subscribers that will summarize recent market developments. In addition, CES and ESA will collaborate on a quarterly executive summary of electricity market developments that affect the storage industry, which will be available to the public free of charge.



Patrick Shoop, Senior Consultant for Emerging Technologies at CES stated, “With this partnership, CES and ESA are helping to lower barriers to access critical market information across the energy storage industry. Combining CES’s leading expertise with ESA’s longstanding track record of bringing energy storage information and awareness to a broad array of key players, this partnership will enable greater access to critical insights throughout the industry.”

The Vice President for Research and Programs at ESA, Marc Chupka, added, “ESA has relied on CES StorageIQ market insights for years and we are delighted to provide new channels to deliver these insights, for ESA members as well as for other interested parties. This new partnership helps further the ESA mission to accelerate the widespread use of competitive and reliable energy storage systems in North America by informing and educating stakeholders.”

Customized Energy Solutions is proud to be expanding the level of cooperation and coordination with the Energy Storage Association to help bring timely market insights on the ever-changing market landscape for energy storage.

About Customized Energy Solutions

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory and service company that works closely with Clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of approximately 10,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies.

About the U.S. Energy Storage Association:

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 190 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe.