Corbion postpones its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to 29 June 2020 (the original date was 11 May 2020).

This decision was made in order to protect the health and safety of all participants to the meeting, in view of the impact of the coronavirus and the related measures by the Dutch authorities.

The convocation and meeting documents will be issued ultimately on 18 May 2020.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.







