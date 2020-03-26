  1. Transparency notification from 24 March 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 26 March 2020 that on 24 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.98% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

  • Date of notification: 26 March 2020
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 24 March 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Notification details:

A) Voting rights

 Previous notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rights# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
BlackRock, Inc.000.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.25,07925,0790.01%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited5,4345,4340.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited920,843687,1250.28%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC274,946269,4280.11%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited736139,4860.06%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG273,448284,1280.12%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited1,6191,6190.00%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.14,71414,7140.01%
BlackRock Fund Advisors2,649,7412,663,3101.08%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association2,690,5792,697,2261.09%
BlackRock International Limited120,595119,1320.05%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited78,53282,8220.03%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited978,0851,076,9440.44%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC446,213438,5310.18%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.32,697103,9470.04%
Subtotal8,513,2618,608,9253.49%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent1,001,2690.41%physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent2,543,3461.03%physical
BlackRock Investment Management, LLCSecurities Lent13,8430.01%physical
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.Securities Lent110,5850.04%physical
Subtotal 3,669,0431.49% 

C) Total A & B

 # voting rights% voting rights
TOTAL12,277,9684.98%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here.


  1. Transparency notification from 20 March 2020 

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 23 March 2020 that on 20 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.06% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

  • Date of notification: 23 March 2020
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 20 March 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Notification details:

A) Voting rights

 Previous notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rights# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
BlackRock, Inc.000.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.25,07925,0790.01%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited5,4345,4340.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited599,316920,8430.37%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC274,946274,9460.11%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited7367360.00%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG273,756273,4480.11%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited1,6191,6190.00%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.14,71414,7140.01%
BlackRock Fund Advisors2,648,4202,649,7411.08%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association2,681,9382,690,5791.09%
BlackRock International Limited120,595120,5950.05%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited78,53278,5320.03%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited980,183978,0850.40%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC447,433446,2130.18%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.36,46832,6970.01%
Subtotal8,189,1698,513,2613.46%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent1,072,4050.44%physical
BlackRock Asset Management Canada LimitedSecurities Lent138,6930.06%physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent2,609,7521.06%physical
BlackRock Investment Management, LLCSecurities Lent13,8430.01%physical
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.Securities Lent110,5850.04%physical
Subtotal 3,945,2781.60% 

C) Total A & B

 # voting rights% voting rights
TOTAL12,458,5395.06%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here.


  1. Transparency notification from 19 March 2020 

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 23 March 2020 that on 19 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.94% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

  • Date of notification: 23 March 2020
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 19 March 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Notification details:

A) Voting rights

 Previous notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rights# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
BlackRock, Inc.000.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.25,07925,0790.01%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited5,4345,4340.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited644,288599,3160.24%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC274,946274,9460.11%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited7367360.00%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG273,756273,7560.11%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited1,2821,6190.00%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.17,63614,7140.01%
BlackRock Fund Advisors2,646,5982,648,4201.07%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association2,681,9382,681,9381.09%
BlackRock International Limited120,666120,5950.05%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited78,53278,5320.03%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited1,281,537980,1830.40%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC457,348447,4330.18%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.31,51136,4680.01%
Subtotal8,541,2878,189,1693.32%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent1,076,1200.44%physical
BlackRock Asset Management Canada LimitedSecurities Lent138,6930.06%physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent2,649,6091.08%physical
BlackRock Investment Management, LLCSecurities Lent13,8430.01%physical
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.Securities Lent110,5850.04%physical
Subtotal 3.988.8501.62% 

C) Total A & B

 # voting rights% voting rights
TOTAL12,178,0194.94%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here.


  1. Transparency notification from 18 March 2020 

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 23 March 2020 that on 18 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.01% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

  • Date of notification: 23 March 2020
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 18 March 2020
  • Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Notification details:

A) Voting rights

 Previous notificationAfter the transaction
Holders of voting rights# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
BlackRock, Inc.000.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.25,07925,0790.01%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited5,4345,4340.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited411,473644,2880.26%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC274,946274,9460.11%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited7367360.00%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG273,756273,7560.11%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited1,0381,2820.00%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.17,36617,6360.01%
BlackRock Fund Advisors2,648,1612,646,5981.07%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association2,681,9382,681,9381.09%
BlackRock International Limited120,666120,6660.05%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited78,53278,5320.03%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited1,068,5671,281,5370.52%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC465,826457,3480.19%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.53,02531,5110.01%
Subtotal8,126,5438,541,2873.47%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrument# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% voting rightsSettlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent1,076,3850.44%physical
BlackRock Asset Management Canada LimitedSecurities Lent138,6930.06%physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedSecurities Lent2,469,3241.00%physical
BlackRock Investment Management, LLCSecurities Lent13,8430.01%physical
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.Securities Lent110,5850.04%physical
Subtotal 3,808,8301.55% 

C) Total A & B

 # voting rights% voting rights
TOTAL12,350,1175.01%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here.


