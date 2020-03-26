Transparency notification from 24 March 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 26 March 2020 that on 24 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.98% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 26 March 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 24 March 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 5,434 5,434 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 920,843 687,125 0.28% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 274,946 269,428 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 736 139,486 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 273,448 284,128 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,714 14,714 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,649,741 2,663,310 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,690,579 2,697,226 1.09% BlackRock International Limited 120,595 119,132 0.05% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 78,532 82,822 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 978,085 1,076,944 0.44% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 446,213 438,531 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 32,697 103,947 0.04% Subtotal 8,513,261 8,608,925 3.49%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,001,269 0.41% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,543,346 1.03% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 13,843 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical Subtotal 3,669,043 1.49%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,277,968 4.98%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





Transparency notification from 20 March 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 23 March 2020 that on 20 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.06% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 23 March 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 20 March 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 5,434 5,434 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 599,316 920,843 0.37% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 274,946 274,946 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 736 736 0.00% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 273,756 273,448 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,714 14,714 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,648,420 2,649,741 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,681,938 2,690,579 1.09% BlackRock International Limited 120,595 120,595 0.05% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 78,532 78,532 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 980,183 978,085 0.40% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 447,433 446,213 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 36,468 32,697 0.01% Subtotal 8,189,169 8,513,261 3.46%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,072,405 0.44% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities Lent 138,693 0.06% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,609,752 1.06% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 13,843 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical Subtotal 3,945,278 1.60%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,458,539 5.06%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





Transparency notification from 19 March 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 23 March 2020 that on 19 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.94% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 23 March 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 19 March 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 5,434 5,434 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 644,288 599,316 0.24% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 274,946 274,946 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 736 736 0.00% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 273,756 273,756 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,282 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 17,636 14,714 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,646,598 2,648,420 1.07% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,681,938 2,681,938 1.09% BlackRock International Limited 120,666 120,595 0.05% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 78,532 78,532 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,281,537 980,183 0.40% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 457,348 447,433 0.18% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 31,511 36,468 0.01% Subtotal 8,541,287 8,189,169 3.32%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,076,120 0.44% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities Lent 138,693 0.06% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,649,609 1.08% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 13,843 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical Subtotal 3.988.850 1.62%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,178,019 4.94%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





Transparency notification from 18 March 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 23 March 2020 that on 18 March 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.01% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 23 March 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 18 March 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 25,079 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 5,434 5,434 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 411,473 644,288 0.26% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 274,946 274,946 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 736 736 0.00% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 273,756 273,756 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,038 1,282 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 17,366 17,636 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,648,161 2,646,598 1.07% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,681,938 2,681,938 1.09% BlackRock International Limited 120,666 120,666 0.05% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 78,532 78,532 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,068,567 1,281,537 0.52% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 465,826 457,348 0.19% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 53,025 31,511 0.01% Subtotal 8,126,543 8,541,287 3.47%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,076,385 0.44% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities Lent 138,693 0.06% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,469,324 1.00% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 13,843 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical Subtotal 3,808,830 1.55%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,350,117 5.01%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





