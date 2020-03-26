Montrouge, 26 March 2020

The General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be held on 13 May 2020 without the physical presence of its shareholders

Following its audio conference meeting on 26 March 2020, the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A., having considered the difficulty of foreseeing the state of the current health crisis in France at 13 May 2020 and having determined, in any case, the unlikelihood of a return to normalcy by this date, it has decided that the General Meeting of 13 May 2020 will be held at 10.30 am without the physical presence of its shareholders.

This decision is based on the provisions of the Order of 25 March 2020 with regard to the holding of General Meetings, made by the government in accordance with the rights conferred to it by the State of Emergency Law of 23 March 2020 in order to combat the Covid-19 epidemic.

The notice of the meeting published on 25 March 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), mentions the location and time of the General Meeting as determined by the Board at its meeting on 13 February 2020. A rectified notice will appear in the BALO, which will include the updated information and an explanation of the exceptional methods of shareholder participation in the General Meeting of 13 May 2020.

These methods will be subject to regulatory provisions as well as the recommendations that may be made by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers in the exceptional context of the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

Determined to allow shareholders to exercise their rights under the best possible conditions in the present circumstances, Crédit Agricole S.A. will make every effort to ensure that these methods are in accordance with best practices, notably in terms of the use of the Internet to carry out formalities, to express their choices on the resolutions proposed via remote voting and, finally, to ask questions in written form.

Crédit Agricole S.A. invites its shareholders to regularly consult the page dedicated to the General Meeting on the company website www.credit-agricole.com , which will be updated to reflect these decisions. It also reminds them that, as every year and independent of the exceptional measures taken in the context of this health crisis, the General Meeting will be broadcast on the company website.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts

Charlotte de Chavagnac + 33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

Individual shareholder contact information

Toll-free number (from France): 0 800 000 777

credit-agricole-sa@relations-actionnaires.com

Investor relations contact information

+ 33(0)1 43 23 04 31

Investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Attachment