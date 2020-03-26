SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today released the annual Pluralsight One Impact Book. The second-annual edition captures the company’s major impact milestones in 2019 through its social enterprise, Pluralsight One, including momentum to advance computer science education in Utah and nationally, and launching significant multi-year partnerships with some of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations.
“It’s incredible to see that what began as a simple idea just a few short years ago has now blossomed to produce such incredible impact for the world,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “We put our foot on the gas in 2019 to create lasting impact for the world through our efforts to advance computer science education to K-12 students and the formation of multi-year partnerships with some of the world’s leading nonprofits to scale their impact through technology. I’m grateful for the commitment of the Pluralsight One team and all their hard work to bring our vision to reality to create positive change for the world.”
Believing technology has the power to create freedom, equality and opportunity around the globe, Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard launched Pluralsight One in 2017 as a social enterprise to embed social impact into the fabric of the company and to lead the company's global social impact strategy in support of the company’s mission to democratize technology skills. Pluralsight One leads all global social investments, volunteer strategies, advances advocacy efforts around Computer Science education, and the strategy, development and ongoing management of the Pluralsight One product suite.
“Pluralsight One is laser focused on our mission to democratize technology skills around the globe, and our accomplishments over the last year put us many steps closer to realizing our mission,” said Lindsey Kneuven, Chief Impact Officer at Pluralsight and Executive Director of Pluralsight One. “Over the course of 2019, we made significant investments designed to achieve depth of impact at scale. We are thrilled to share our learnings, progress and milestones with the world and intent on eradicating more barriers to opportunity over the coming years.”
Key Milestones in 2019
Pluralsight One is Pluralsight’s social enterprise. It is the company’s commitment to drive significant, lasting social impact by improving equal access to technology skills and investing in catalytic solutions. For more information about Pluralsight One, visit www.pluralsightone.org.
About Pluralsight
Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com.
Media Contact
Pluralsight PR
Ben Veghte
Director, Communications
ben-veghte@pluralsight.com
Pluralsight, Inc.
Farmington, Utah, UNITED STATES
PS Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: