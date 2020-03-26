SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today released the annual Pluralsight One Impact Book . The second-annual edition captures the company’s major impact milestones in 2019 through its social enterprise, Pluralsight One , including momentum to advance computer science education in Utah and nationally, and launching significant multi-year partnerships with some of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations.



“It’s incredible to see that what began as a simple idea just a few short years ago has now blossomed to produce such incredible impact for the world,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “We put our foot on the gas in 2019 to create lasting impact for the world through our efforts to advance computer science education to K-12 students and the formation of multi-year partnerships with some of the world’s leading nonprofits to scale their impact through technology. I’m grateful for the commitment of the Pluralsight One team and all their hard work to bring our vision to reality to create positive change for the world.”

Believing technology has the power to create freedom, equality and opportunity around the globe, Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard launched Pluralsight One in 2017 as a social enterprise to embed social impact into the fabric of the company and to lead the company's global social impact strategy in support of the company’s mission to democratize technology skills. Pluralsight One leads all global social investments, volunteer strategies, advances advocacy efforts around Computer Science education, and the strategy, development and ongoing management of the Pluralsight One product suite.

“Pluralsight One is laser focused on our mission to democratize technology skills around the globe, and our accomplishments over the last year put us many steps closer to realizing our mission,” said Lindsey Kneuven, Chief Impact Officer at Pluralsight and Executive Director of Pluralsight One. “Over the course of 2019, we made significant investments designed to achieve depth of impact at scale. We are thrilled to share our learnings, progress and milestones with the world and intent on eradicating more barriers to opportunity over the coming years.”

Key Milestones in 2019

Pluralsight One and Malala Fund partner to advance the right to education for women and girls. On International Women's Day in March, Pluralsight One announced a partnership with Malala Fund to provide full platform access to Malala Fund staff, in-country team members and Malala FundChampions. Pluralsight One is supporting the development and implementation of a technology skills development strategy and curated content so the team and Champions can apply technology-based solutions to barriers to girls’ education while scaling their impact in some of the hardest to reach parts of the world. Access to Pluralsight One’s tech skills platform will also be deployed with individuals supported by Malala Fund Champions to harness technology as a tool for women and girls to have a voice as well as create opportunity for 21st century employment. In addition to the product grant, through a financial commitment, the Pluralsight One Fund is providing Malala Fund unrestricted funds in support of their programs and strategic priorities.



Pluralsight One partners with Norwegian Refugee Council to help address the needs of the global refugee crisis. In June, on World Refugee Day, Pluralsight One announced a partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) to transform its digital capabilities and bring technology skills development opportunities to displaced people and their host communities around the world. The multi-year partnership is designed to create sustainable social impact for displaced and crisis-affected populations around the world, as well as increase the technical capabilities of NRC to support the organization's digital transformation. In addition, the Pluralsight One Fund is providing a three-year financial commitment to advance NRC's digital transformation goals.



Pluralsight One partners with Year Up to close the opportunity divide through technology. In August, Pluralsight One announced a partnership with the national workforce development nonprofit Year Up to close the Opportunity Divide for underserved young adults by building technology skills that strengthen pathways to professional employment. The multi-year, national partnership will support Year Up staff's technology skill development as well as that of the 4,500 young adults supported by their programming each year. The three-year product grant includes technology strategy development, curated content mapped to industry partners' needs, and access to the Pluralsight One tech skills development platform for staff, students and alumni. In addition, Pluralsight One is supplementing the product-based grant investment with a financial commitment from the Pluralsight One Fund to support Year Up's tech strategy and development.



Advancing access to high-quality computer science education for K-12 students in Utah and nationally. Pluralsight is committed to expanding opportunities for K-12 students to learn computer science. In our home state of Utah in 2019, Pluralsight One funded the development of the 4-year Utah Computer Science Education Master Plan to ensure every public K-12 student in Utah has the opportunity to learn computer science by 2022. Pluralsight One also helped lead the formation of the Silicon Slopes Computer Science Fund, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

Pluralsight One is Pluralsight’s social enterprise. It is the company’s commitment to drive significant, lasting social impact by improving equal access to technology skills and investing in catalytic solutions. For more information about Pluralsight One, visit www.pluralsightone.org .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

