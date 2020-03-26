Rueil Malmaison, 26 March 2020

Deferral of VINCI’s Shareholders’ General Meeting

In light of the constraints surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, VINCI’s Board of Directors decided at its meeting of 26 March 2020 to defer the Shareholders’ General Meeting originally scheduled for 9 April 2020. The new date for the meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

