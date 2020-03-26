FINANCIAL RELEASE

26 March 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

€2.5 billion new bond issue

On 26 March 2020, Aéroports de Paris launched a two-part bond issue for a total amount of €2.5 billion with the following characteristics:

€1 billion bond :

Format: Fixed rate

Redemption: in fine

Duration: 6.5 years

Annual rate: 2.125%

Re-offer spread: 240 bp over mid swap

Re-offer yield: 2.303%

Payment date: 2 April 2020

Maturity date: 2 October 2026



€1.5 billion bond :

Format: Fixed rate

Redemption: in fine

Duration: 10 years

Annual rate: 2.75%

Re-offer spread: 290 bp over mid swap

Re-offer yield: 2.962%

Payment date: 2 April 2020

Maturity date: 2 April 2030

Aéroports de Paris is rated A (negative outlook) by Standard and Poor's.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr





Attachment