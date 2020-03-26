Company Announcement no. 52 – 2020

Copenhagen, March 26th, 2020





Changes to the Board of Directors in GreenMobility A/S





Today, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Søren Jespersen, informed that he will not seek re-election at GreenMobility´s Ordinary Annual General Meeting in April 2020.

Henrik K. Isaksen, founder and main shareholder of GreenMobility A/S will be nominated as a new member of the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Assembly on 24th April 2020 and is expected to subsequently be appointed as Chairman.

Henrik K. Isaksen will serve the company better as a part of the Board of Directors, says Søren Jespersen, rather than as a member of the Executive Management of the company, considering the situation the world is facing today, and the international expansion plans the company continues to have.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Management thanks Søren Jespersen for the good cooperation and his contributions to GreenMobility’s business.









For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com





Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk









GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

