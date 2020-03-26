DENVER, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppIt Ventures, a Denver-based custom software development company that builds cutting-edge, high-quality technology, today announced the company plans to release Curbside, a new, free solution facilitating a direct connection between customers and restaurants for curbside pickup orders, on Thursday, April 2.





“We’re all in this together. As technology developers, we saw an opportunity to help an industry that’s been decimated by the impact of COVID-19, so we decided to develop a solution to bring immediate relief without asking restaurants to spend any money,” said Amanda Moriuchi, AppIt’s CEO. “With Curbside, we designed a solution that can be used by everyone from sole proprietors running their own food truck to large restaurant chains operating globally, with no barrier to entry and no usage fees.”





Curbside streamlines the ordering process. By directly connecting restaurants with consumers with no intermediary, Curbside eliminates all service fees and also provides an option to schedule pickup orders. Through the Curbside platform, restaurants don’t pay third-party organizations so customers can be sure 100% of their spend is supporting their favorite restaurant and their employees.





“We recognize many delivery services are reducing or eliminating fees, but we wanted to provide another option with flexibility for online ordering and pickup that’s easy to launch, even if you’ve never provided online ordering before. Beyond that, we wanted to come up with a solution to keep restaurant servers working and help preserve cash to protect the future of their business,” added Moriuchi. “We saw a way to help our fellow businesses and are happy to make this available.”





According to the State of Colorado’s amended public health order 20-24, restaurants and bars can remain open for takeout and delivery as necessary.





In order to utilize Curbside, restaurants simply need a Stripe account and to upload their menus in a webpage that AppIt Ventures provides to restaurants. Curbside is expected to launch on Thursday, April 2. To sign up for Curbside in advance, please visit https://go.appitventures.com/appitcurbside and follow the instructions.

For more information about AppIt Ventures, please visit www.appitventures.com.

About AppIt Ventures

AppIt Ventures is a Denver-based, full-service custom software development company that focuses on achieving their clients’ business goals through thoughtful architecture, design and quality development. AppIt Ventures’ strengths are in custom software and mobile app development for small- to medium-sized businesses.





###

Melissa Christensen mchristensen@mapr.agency 970.363.4652