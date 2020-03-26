TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that CMP 2020 Resource Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”) has completed the second and final closing of its initial public offering of limited partnership units (the “Units”). The Partnership sold 2,413 Units on the second closing for gross proceeds of $2,413,000. In aggregate, the Partnership sold 16,675 Units for gross proceeds of $16,675,000.



The offering was made through a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., TD Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.0 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.3 billion in assets throughout their history.

About the Manager

The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This offering was made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from one of the dealers noted above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit www.goodmanandcompany.com.