TEMPE, Ariz., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with our current social distancing requirements, E&E Exhibit Solutions, a one-stop trade show and event company, is renting temporary wall systems for retailers, healthcare providers and businesses that support their communities, yet want to provide safe distancing between customers. Retailers and restaurants offering curbside pickup may require separated areas during busy hours. The use of temporary wall systems helps to separate customers while still providing excellent service.



“These modular temporary wall dividers are especially helpful to those providing emergency medical care,” said Cynthia Chaddock, Director of Marketing. “These easy-to-install partitions provide privacy for medical care, prescription deliveries, and Covid-19 testing. Healthcare offices are encouraged to rent urgent care partition walls to help with crowd management, private consultation and personalized services.”



The modular wall partitions and portable room divisions can be assembled quickly. Businesses can customize with graphic images, logos and brand messaging and each system comes with easy-to-follow instructions. These modular temporary wall systems are completely flexible regardless of the configurations required to meet different environments and are perfect for indoor or outdoor use. E&E Exhibit Solutions has a large supply available from our rental inventory, just perfect for:



Hospitals

Medical Centers

First Response Teams

ER Rooms

Public Safety Facilities

Pharmacists

Utility Companies, and more



To learn more about our temporary wall systems or our other products available during this Covid-19 pandemic, visit https://www.rentexhibitsusa.com/rent-temporary-modular-portable-walls-coronavirus-covid-19-testing-centers/

E&E Exhibit Solutions currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com .

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the one-stop trade show displays and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com .

