SALINAS, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) The Board of Directors of 1st Capital has announced the retirement of Tom Meyer, president and chief executive officer since 2015, effective March 31st.

“The impact of the shelter-in-place orders now has accelerated my timetable a few months to return to my family in Southern California,” said Meyer. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to lead this strong, healthy bank these past five years, and have particularly enjoyed my relationships with our tremendous employees, customers and community. The generosity and spirit of the people of the Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley will undoubtedly sustain itself during this challenging time. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Board of Directors and shareholders of 1st Capital Bank.”

“We appreciate Tom’s contribution over the past five years of growth, increasing returns to shareholders, and continuing service to the community,” said Kurt Gollnick, chairman of the board. “We wish him well as he enters this new phase of his life.”

The Board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Winiarski as acting chief executive officer until the search process is completed and a successor to Mr. Meyer is named.

