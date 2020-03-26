Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: European Recruitment Company Oü
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200326125350_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-23
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 82 Unit price: 3.11 EUR
(2): Volume: 468 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 206 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 756 Volume weighted average price: 3.10108 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-24
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 3.39 EUR
(2): Volume: 38 Unit price: 3.39 EUR
(3): Volume: 116 Unit price: 3.38 EUR
(4): Volume: 169 Unit price: 3.305 EUR
(5): Volume: 206 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 178 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 6 Unit price: 3.355 EUR
(9): Volume: 133 Unit price: 3.365 EUR
(10): Volume: 102 Unit price: 3.365 EUR
(11): Volume: 160 Unit price: 3.325 EUR
(12): Volume: 483 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 217 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(14): Volume: 229 Unit price: 3.445 EUR
(15): Volume: 414 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(16): Volume: 270 Unit price: 3.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 461 Unit price: 3.435 EUR
(18): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.435 EUR
(19): Volume: 253 Unit price: 3.485 EUR
(20): Volume: 546 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 103 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(22): Volume: 339 Unit price: 3.49 EUR
(23): Volume: 143 Unit price: 3.49 EUR
(24): Volume: 269 Unit price: 3.445 EUR
(25): Volume: 247 Unit price: 3.44 EUR
(26): Volume: 51 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(27): Volume: 5 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(28): Volume: 581 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(29): Volume: 326 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(30): Volume: 249 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(31): Volume: 465 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(32): Volume: 543 Unit price: 3.48 EUR
(33): Volume: 28 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(34): Volume: 265 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(35): Volume: 121 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(35): Volume: 8,102 Volume weighted average price: 3.46852 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND