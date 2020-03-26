



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: European Recruitment Company Oü

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jokela, Jorma

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200326125350_6

Transaction date: 2020-03-23

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 82 Unit price: 3.11 EUR

(2): Volume: 468 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 206 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 756 Volume weighted average price: 3.10108 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-24

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 3.39 EUR

(2): Volume: 38 Unit price: 3.39 EUR

(3): Volume: 116 Unit price: 3.38 EUR

(4): Volume: 169 Unit price: 3.305 EUR

(5): Volume: 206 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 178 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 6 Unit price: 3.355 EUR

(9): Volume: 133 Unit price: 3.365 EUR

(10): Volume: 102 Unit price: 3.365 EUR

(11): Volume: 160 Unit price: 3.325 EUR

(12): Volume: 483 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 217 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(14): Volume: 229 Unit price: 3.445 EUR

(15): Volume: 414 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(16): Volume: 270 Unit price: 3.4 EUR

(17): Volume: 461 Unit price: 3.435 EUR

(18): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.435 EUR

(19): Volume: 253 Unit price: 3.485 EUR

(20): Volume: 546 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(21): Volume: 103 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(22): Volume: 339 Unit price: 3.49 EUR

(23): Volume: 143 Unit price: 3.49 EUR

(24): Volume: 269 Unit price: 3.445 EUR

(25): Volume: 247 Unit price: 3.44 EUR

(26): Volume: 51 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(27): Volume: 5 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(28): Volume: 581 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(29): Volume: 326 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(30): Volume: 249 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(31): Volume: 465 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(32): Volume: 543 Unit price: 3.48 EUR

(33): Volume: 28 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(34): Volume: 265 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

(35): Volume: 121 Unit price: 3.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(35): Volume: 8,102 Volume weighted average price: 3.46852 EUR



