BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the appointments of three new independent members to its Board of Directors effective April 2, 2020. The newly appointed board members are John Gandolfo, Thomas Patton and Peter Cuneo. The company also announced that current Board members Nick Colucci and Jim Tullis will be stepping down from the Board prior to the company’s annual meeting of stockholders that is expected to be held in June 2020. As previously announced Chairman Carrie S. Cox is stepping down from the Board on April 1, 2020 and will be succeeded in that role by independent Board member Michael G. Atieh.



“John, Tom and Peter are all successful organizational leaders with proven track records, and I am very pleased that they have chosen to join our Board,” said Daniel Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “We are at a critical stage in our company’s evolution with significant untapped commercial opportunities for gammaCore in front of us, and I believe the diverse skill sets that these individuals bring will further strengthen our Board and act as an invaluable resource for our team. We look forward to their contributions.”

“I would like to thank Carrie, Nick and Jim for their insights and guidance. It is in large part to their counsel that we believe we are positioned to achieve great things with gammaCore in 2020 and beyond,” Mr. Goldberger concluded.

Mr. John Gandolfo brings to the electroCore Board more than 30 years of financial leadership at both public and private companies across multiple industry sectors. His specific expertise includes the implementation of accounting and internal control systems, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, Wall Street analyst relationship building, expense control and cash flow optimization. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN), a publicly held, late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of ophthalmic drugs. Prior to Eyenovia, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT), a publicly held orthopedic and spine medical device company with multiple operations throughout the United States. Prior healthcare experience includes Chief Financial Officer positions at Progenitor Cell Therapy LLC, Power Medical Interventions (PMII) and Bioject, Inc. (BJCT), among others. Mr. Gandolfo’s experience also includes serving on the Audit Committees of the Boards of multiple medical technology companies.

Mr. Thomas Patton is a seasoned healthcare executive and board member with operational, strategic, financial, legal, compliance and transactional experience, from start-ups to growth companies, both public and private. He last served as President and Chief Executive Officer of CAS Medical Systems (CASM), a publicly traded developer and distributor of patient monitoring equipment, from 2010-2019. His prior experience includes as Co-Founder, President and CEO of QDX, Inc., a developer of unique micro-fluidic diagnostic technology utilizing digital imaging techniques for hematologic analysis, as President and Chief Operating Officer of Novametrix Medical Systems, Inc. (NMTX), and CEO of Wright Medical Technology, Inc. Mr. Paton has served on eleven separate Boards of Directors for both public and private medical products and services companies, and currently serves on the Board of Misonix, Inc. (MSON), a publicly traded ultrasonic surgical tools and wound care company.

Mr. Peter Cuneo brings significant executive leadership and turn-around experience to electroCore’s Board. He currently serves as a Managing Principal of Cuneo & Company LLC, a private investment and management company that he founded. Mr. Cuneo’s past experience includes as Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Entertainment until its sale to Disney in 2009. Prior to that, he successfully led three turnarounds, first as President of Clairol's Personal Care Division, as President of Black and Decker’s Security Hardware Group, and as Chief Executive Officer of Remington Products. Mr. Cuneo’s Board experience includes serving as Chairman of the Board of Valiant Entertainment following Cuneo & Co's investment in the company. He currently serves as Chairman of Iconix Brands and Chairman of BeyondView LLC, and previously served as Vice Chairman of Marvel. He currently serves as Chairman emeritus of the Alfred University Board of Trustees and on the Board of the National Archives Foundation in Washington, D.C. Peter holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

