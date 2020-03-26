BEDFORD, Mass., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended February 29, 2020.



On a GAAP basis, revenue was $109.7 million during the quarter compared to $89.5 million in the same quarter last year, a year-over-year increase of 22% on an actual currency basis and 23% on a constant currency basis. On a non-GAAP basis, revenue was $113.8 million during the quarter compared to $89.5 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 27% on an actual currency basis and 28% on a constant currency basis.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share during the quarter was $0.46 compared to $0.21 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 119%. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share during the quarter was $0.76 compared to $0.50 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 52%.

“Q1 was a very strong quarter for us,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We exceeded both our revenue and EPS guidance, sustaining the momentum we achieved in 2019. Given the durable nature of our business, I’m confident that we can deliver solid results despite the current level of macro-economic uncertainty. Longer-term, we remain optimistic in our opportunity to drive shareholder value through accretive acquisitions in the software infrastructure space."

Additional financial highlights included:

Three Months Ended GAAP Non-GAAP (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) February 29,

2020 February 28

2019 %

Change February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 %

Change Revenue $ 109,683 $ 89,549 22 % $ 113,762 $ 89,549 27 % Income from operations $ 30,712 $ 15,409 99 % $ 47,973 $ 30,251 59 % Operating margin 28 % 17 % 65 % 42 % 34 % 24 % Net income $ 21,116 $ 9,402 125 % $ 34,703 $ 22,725 53 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.21 119 % $ 0.76 $ 0.50 52 % Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 33,016 $ 24,444 35 % $ 33,297 $ 24,357 37 %

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “We achieved solid cash flows in Q1, and our strong operating margins and EPS growth for the quarter demonstrate the significant leverage we have in our business. While our 2020 results will be impacted by the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, we remain confident in the overall health of our business, and in our ability to continue to execute on our strategy.”

Other fiscal first quarter 2020 metrics and recent results included:

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $177.1 million at the end of the quarter;



DSO was 49 days compared to 56 days in both the fiscal first quarter of 2019 and the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019;



Pursuant to the $250 million share authorization by the Board of Directors, Progress repurchased 0.4 million shares for $20.0 million during the fiscal first quarter of 2020. As of February 29, 2020, there was $230.0 million remaining under this authorization; and



On March 18, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock that will be paid on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2020.

2020 Updated Business Outlook

Progress provides the following updated guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020 and the fiscal second quarter ending May 31, 2020, which reflects the expected impact of COVID-19 and changes in currency translation:

Prior FY 2020 Guidance

(January 16, 2020) Updated FY 2020 Guidance

(March 26, 2020) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) FY 2020

GAAP* FY 2020

Non-GAAP FY 2020

GAAP FY 2020

Non-GAAP Revenue $440 - $447 $448 - $455 $420 - $430 $428 - $438 Diluted earnings per share $1.87 - $1.91 $2.87 - $2.92 $1.73 - $1.80 $2.73 - $2.80 Operating margin 27% 39% 27% 39% Cash from operations (GAAP) /

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $149 - $154 $145 - $150 $128 - $138 $125 - $135 Effective tax rate 21% 20% 22% 21%

*The FY2020 projected GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.96 to $2.01 shown in the January 16, 2020 press release was incorrect, and should have been $1.87 to $1.91. The FY2020 projected GAAP effective tax rate of 17% shown in the January 16, 2020 press release was incorrect, and should have been 21%.

Q2 2020 Guidance (In millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2020

GAAP Q2 2020

Non-GAAP Revenue $93 - $99 $95 - $101 Diluted earnings per share $0.36 - $0.40 $0.60 - $0.64

The expected economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our current 2020 business outlook is a reduction of approximately $10 to $13 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.06 to $0.08 on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share.

Based on current exchange rates, the expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal year 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates is approximately $7 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and $0.06 on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share. The expected negative currency translation impact on Progress' fiscal Q2 2020 business outlook compared to 2019 exchange rates is approximately $2.5 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and $0.02 on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress' business outlook.

Conference Call

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 % Change Revenue: Software licenses $ 30,629 $ 22,802 34 % Maintenance and services 79,054 66,747 18 % Total revenue 109,683 89,549 22 % Costs of revenue: Cost of software licenses 1,389 1,167 19 % Cost of maintenance and services 11,851 9,439 26 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,646 5,433 (70 )% Total costs of revenue 14,886 16,039 (7 )% Gross profit 94,797 73,510 29 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 24,198 22,323 8 % Product development 21,654 19,890 9 % General and administrative 12,748 12,285 4 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,131 3,188 30 % Restructuring expenses 1,040 415 151 % Acquisition-related expenses 314 — * Total operating expenses 64,085 58,101 10 % Income from operations 30,712 15,409 99 % Other expense, net (3,397 ) (2,003 ) (70 )% Income before income taxes 27,315 13,406 104 % Provision for income taxes 6,199 4,004 55 % Net income $ 21,116 $ 9,402 125 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.21 124 % Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.21 119 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,897 44,956 — % Diluted 45,515 45,286 1 % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.165 $ 0.155 6 %

*Not meaningful

Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows: Cost of revenue $ 319 $ 244 31 % Sales and marketing 1,050 1,048 — % Product development 1,926 1,928 — % General and administrative 2,756 2,586 7 % Total $ 6,051 $ 5,806 4 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) February 29,

2020 November 30,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 177,055 $ 173,685 Accounts receivable, net 62,184 72,820 Unbilled receivables and contract assets 10,908 10,880 Other current assets 24,591 27,280 Total current assets 274,738 284,665 Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets 12,792 12,492 Property and equipment, net 29,150 29,765 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 526,404 532,216 Right-of-use lease assets 25,907 — Other assets 21,191 22,133 Total assets $ 890,182 $ 881,271 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 50,473 $ 72,674 Current portion of long-term debt, net 12,599 10,717 Short-term lease liability 6,601 — Short-term deferred revenue 161,049 157,494 Total current liabilities 230,722 240,885 Long-term debt, net 280,382 284,002 Long-term lease liability 21,049 — Long-term deferred revenue 19,749 19,752 Other long-term liabilities 10,323 6,350 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 296,699 295,953 Retained earnings 31,258 34,329 Total shareholders' equity 327,957 330,282 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 890,182 $ 881,271

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands) February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,116 $ 9,402 Depreciation and amortization 7,669 10,486 Stock-based compensation 6,051 5,806 Other non-cash adjustments 5,347 (2,827 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (7,167 ) 1,577 Net cash flows from operating activities 33,016 24,444 Capital expenditures (1,148 ) (246 ) Repurchases of common stock, net of issuances (15,755 ) (23,106 ) Dividend payments to shareholders (7,468 ) (6,992 ) Payments of principal on long-term debt (1,882 ) (1,547 ) Other (3,393 ) 1,392 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 3,370 (6,055 ) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period 173,685 139,513 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period $ 177,055 $ 133,458

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (In thousands) February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 % Change Segment revenue: OpenEdge $ 77,079 $ 65,252 18 % Data Connectivity and Integration 13,685 6,000 128 % Application Development and Deployment 18,919 18,297 3 % Total revenue 109,683 89,549 22 % Segment costs of revenue and operating expenses: OpenEdge 19,750 18,315 8 % Data Connectivity and Integration 2,680 1,500 79 % Application Development and Deployment 7,288 5,427 34 % Total costs of revenue and operating expenses 29,718 25,242 18 % Segment contribution margin: OpenEdge 57,329 46,937 22 % Data Connectivity and Integration 11,005 4,500 145 % Application Development and Deployment 11,631 12,870 (10 )% Total contribution margin 79,965 64,307 24 % Other unallocated expenses(1) 49,253 48,898 1 % Income from operations 30,712 15,409 99 % Other expense, net (3,397 ) (2,003 ) (70 )% Income before income taxes $ 27,315 $ 13,406 104 % (1)The following expenses are not allocated to our segments as we manage and report our business in these functional areas on a consolidated basis only: certain product development and corporate sales and marketing expenses, customer support, administration, amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles, impairment of long-lived assets, loss on assets held for sale, stock-based compensation, restructuring, and acquisition-related expenses.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Software licenses $ 22,802 $ 29,728 $ 30,686 $ 39,336 $ 30,629 Maintenance 59,999 62,528 67,611 68,868 70,056 Services 6,748 7,739 8,419 8,834 8,998 Total revenue $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 $ 117,038 $ 109,683 Revenue by Region (In thousands) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 North America $ 46,498 $ 57,060 $ 60,208 $ 70,145 $ 65,413 EMEA 33,372 33,633 35,109 35,187 34,988 Latin America 4,461 4,108 5,470 5,626 4,000 Asia Pacific 5,218 5,194 5,929 6,080 5,282 Total revenue $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 $ 117,038 $ 109,683 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 OpenEdge $ 65,252 $ 67,820 $ 78,607 $ 85,250 $ 77,079 Data Connectivity and Integration 6,000 12,932 8,754 12,217 13,685 Application Development and Deployment 18,297 19,243 19,355 19,571 18,919 Total revenue $ 89,549 $ 99,995 $ 106,716 $ 117,038 $ 109,683

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change (In thousands, except per share data) February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Non-GAAP Adjusted revenue: GAAP revenue $ 109,683 $ 89,549 Acquisition-related revenue(1) 4,079 — Non-GAAP revenue $ 113,762 100 % $ 89,549 100 % 27 % Adjusted income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 30,712 28 % $ 15,409 17 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,777 8,621 Restructuring expenses 1,040 415 Stock-based compensation 6,051 5,806 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 4,393 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 47,973 42 % $ 30,251 34 % 59 % Adjusted net income: GAAP net income $ 21,116 19 % $ 9,402 10 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,777 8,621 Restructuring expenses 1,040 415 Stock-based compensation 6,051 5,806 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 4,393 — Provision for income taxes (3,674 ) (1,519 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 34,703 31 % $ 22,725 25 % 53 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share: GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.21 Amortization of acquired intangibles 0.13 0.19 Restructuring expenses 0.02 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.12 Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses 0.10 — Provision for income taxes (0.08 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.50 52 % Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted 45,515 45,286 1 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.

OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Revenue by Type (In thousands) Q1 2020 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue Software licenses $ 30,629 $ 54 $ 30,683 Maintenance 70,056 3,823 73,879 Services 8,998 202 9,200 Total revenue $ 109,683 $ 4,079 $ 113,762 Revenue by Region (In thousands) Q1 2020 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue North America $ 65,413 $ 3,002 $ 68,415 EMEA 34,988 741 35,729 Latin America 4,000 66 4,066 Asia Pacific 5,282 270 5,552 Total revenue $ 109,683 $ 4,079 $ 113,762 Revenue by Segment (In thousands) Q1 2020 Non-GAAP

Adjustment(1) Non-GAAP

Revenue OpenEdge $ 77,079 $ 4,079 $ 81,158 Data Connectivity and Integration 13,685 — 13,685 Application Development and Deployment 18,919 — 18,919 Total revenue $ 109,683 $ 4,079 $ 113,762 (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.





Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Change Cash flows from operations $ 33,016 $ 24,444 35 % Purchases of property and equipment (1,148 ) (246 ) 367 % Free cash flow 31,868 24,198 32 % Add back: restructuring payments 1,429 159 799 % Adjusted free cash flow $ 33,297 $ 24,357 37 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Revenue Guidance Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 413.3 $ 419.7 2 % $ 429.7 4 % Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 18.7 8.3 (56 )% 8.3 (56 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 432.0 $ 428.0 (1 )% $ 438.0 1 % (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.





Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low High GAAP income from operations $ 112.2 $ 116.1 GAAP operating margins 27 % 27 % Acquisition-related revenue 8.3 8.3 Restructuring expense 1.0 1.0 Stock-based compensation 23.3 23.3 Amortization of intangibles 23.2 23.2 Total adjustments 55.8 55.8 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 168.0 $ 171.9 Non-GAAP operating margin 39 % 39 %





Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions, except per share data) Low High GAAP net income $ 77.9 $ 81.0 Adjustments (from previous table) 55.8 55.8 Income tax adjustment(2) (10.7 ) (10.7 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 123.0 $ 126.1 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.73 $ 1.80 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.73 $ 2.80 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45.0 45.0 (2)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and High, calculated as follows: Non-GAAP income from operations $ 168.0 $ 171.9 Other (expense) income (12.3 ) (12.3 ) Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes 155.7 159.6 Non-GAAP net income 123.0 126.1 Tax provision $ 32.7 $ 33.5 Non-GAAP tax rate 21 % 21 %

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2020 (In millions) Low High Cash flows from operations (GAAP) $ 128 $ 138 Purchases of property and equipment (6 ) (6 ) Add back: restructuring payments 3 3 Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 125 $ 135

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q2 2020 GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

Q2 2020 Revenue Guidance Three Months Ended Three Months Ending May 31, 2019 May 31, 2020 (In millions) Low % Change High % Change GAAP revenue $ 100.0 $ 92.9 (7 )% $ 98.9 (1 )% Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1) 3.5 2.1 (40 )% 2.1 (40 )% Non-GAAP revenue $ 103.5 $ 95.0 (8 )% $ 101.0 (2 )% (1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Progress' OpenEdge business segment for Ipswitch.





Q2 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance Three Months Ending May 31, 2020 Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.40 Acquisition-related revenue 0.05 0.05 Stock-based compensation 0.11 0.11 Amortization of intangibles 0.13 0.13 Total adjustments 0.29 0.29 Income tax adjustment (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.64



