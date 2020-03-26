TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) has granted on Dec. 20, 2019 an aggregate of 2,376,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of CAD 0.23 per Share, for a period of five years from the date of grant.



The Company also granted on the same date an aggregate of 2,530,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Deferred Share Unit plan to certain directors and officers of the Company. The DSUs vest immediately and may only be redeemed upon a holder ceasing to be an officer of the Company.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26m fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-647-800-2282

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air

lina@squareintheair.com