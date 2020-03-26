NoHo Partners Plc

INSIDE INFORMATION 26 March 2020 at 22:30



NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors cancels its profit distribution proposal



Due to the fast-changing coronavirus pandemic and the general financial uncertainty it causes, NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors has today decided to cancel the profit distribution proposal of EUR 0.40 per share published in the financial statements release 2019. In addition, the company is also cancelling the additional dividend of EUR 0.15 per share published in the same context. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that no dividends be paid for the financial period 2019.



The company announced previously (13 March 2020) that the Board of Directors of the company has decided to change the profit distribution proposal provided in connection with the financial statements release 2019 with regard to the additional dividend so that the EUR 0.15 additional dividend will not be paid in May, but the Board of Directors will be authorised to decide on the payment of an additional dividend of a maximum of EUR 0.15 at a later stage. The authorisation would be valid until the following Annual General Meeting.

The company is postponing the Annual General Meeting that was planned for 22 April 2020 and will give notice of the Annual General Meeting at a later time. Postponing the Annual General Meeting was announced today via a separate stock exchange release.

NOHO PARTNERS PLC

Board of Directors

More information is available from:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners consumer websites: www.ravintola.fi and www.royalravintolat.fi