NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 March 2020 at 22:30



Amendments to the schedules of NoHo Partners’ financial statements, annual report for 2019 and Annual General Meeting



Due to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has decided to postpone the publication of its financial statements and annual report for 2019 from the previously announced date. The company will publish its financial statements and annual report for 2019 by the end of April 2020. The company previously announced that the financial statements and annual report for 2019 would be published during week 13 in 2020.

In addition, the company will postpone its Annual General Meeting, which was planned to take place on 22 April 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the guidelines and regulations issued by the Finnish authorities in connection with it. The company will give notice of the Annual General Meeting at a later time. The company previously announced that the Annual General Meeting would take place on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 in Tampere and that the notice of the Annual General Meeting would be published during week 13 in 2020.



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

