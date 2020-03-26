TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX: CXI) (OTC Pink: CURN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 25, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 14, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Withheld % Joseph August 4,747,736 99.97 1,511 0.03 Chirag Bhavsar 4,747,736 99.97 1,511 0.03 Johanne Brossard 4,685,322 98.65 63,925 1.35 Chitwant Kohli 4,747,736 99.97 1,511 0.03 Mark Mickleborough 4,644,886 97.80 104,361 2.20 Stacey Mowbray 4,656,352 98.04 92,895 1.96 Randolph W. Pinna 4,578,512 96.41 170,735 3.59 V. James Sardo 4,747,636 99.97 1,611 0.03 Daryl Yeo 4,747,736 99.97 1,511 0.03

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of Exchange Bank of Canada (“EBC”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has appointed Chitwant Kohli, as the Chair of the Board of Directors of EBC who replaces in this position Mr. Chirag Bhavsar. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Chirag Bhavsar as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, replacing in this position Mr. Randolph Pinna. Mr. Pina continues to serve as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, EBC, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

