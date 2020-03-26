New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it has priced a registered public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (CUSIP Number 460690 BR0) (the “Notes”). The offering of the Notes is expected to close on March 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds are expected to be approximately $640 million after discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, in whole or in part, of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) and/or $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”). No statement contained in this press release shall constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2020 Notes or the 2021 Notes. Any such notice, if made, will only be made in accordance with the provisions of the applicable indenture. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

# # #

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is effective. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by calling 1 (800) 831-9146 or by email at prospectus@citi.com ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014. You may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439









Cautionary Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined under Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

potential effects of a challenging economy, for example, on the demand for our advertising and marketing services, on our clients' financial condition and on our business or financial condition;

the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and measures to reduce its spread;

our ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

our ability to retain and attract key employees;

risks associated with assumptions we make in connection with our critical accounting estimates, including changes in assumptions associated with any effects of a weakened economy;

potential adverse effects if we are required to recognize impairment charges or other adverse accounting-related developments;

risks associated with the effects of global, national and regional economic and political conditions, including counterparty risks and fluctuations in economic growth rates, interest rates and currency exchange rates;

developments from changes in the regulatory and legal environment for advertising and marketing and communications services companies around the world; and

failure to realize the anticipated benefits on the acquisition of the Acxiom business.

Investors should carefully consider these factors and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail under Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings.