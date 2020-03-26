TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 28, 2020, it was announced that Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (TSX: CSU) would be having our annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on Friday May 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., at The Carlu, 444 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M5B 2H4.



The AGM will still be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at 8:00 am; however, the AGM will not be held at the Carlu. The Company will hold its annual meeting of shareholders using a virtual meeting format, with proceedings conducted solely via live webcast. A virtual meeting minimizes health risks associated with large public gatherings in light of the ongoing dangers from COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person; however, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including beneficial shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholders) will be able to listen to the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time. Guests, including non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, can listen to the meeting and ask questions, but will not be able to vote. As in prior years, shareholders can vote in advance of the meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in their form of proxy or voting instruction form.

The link for the meeting is https://web.lumiagm.com/284151016 . Detailed instructions for shareholders about how to participate in the meeting and how to duly appoint a proxyholder, as well as a copy of the Virtual AGM User Guide, will be provided on the Company’s website. Additionally, the Company will include this information in the meeting materials being mailed directly to shareholders in April. To view or participate in the virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting.

Similar to the AGMs of prior years, most of the Constellation senior management team will be in attendance at the virtual AGM, and will be available to answer questions.

While we will answer some questions during the virtual AGM, shareholders will also have the opportunity to pose questions in advance.

Shareholders wishing to pose a question in advance can do so at the following link:

http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-5315739/form

Questions will be organized thematically, consolidated and then posed at the virtual AGM to the CSI management team.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.



Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677