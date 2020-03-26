TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discount Car and Truck Rentals today announced a campaign aimed at providing all Canadians with an affordable and effective alternative to public transportation and ride shares to help maintain physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential service in Ontario, Discount locations will continue to operate to serve Canadians with locations and hours of operation updated on our website .



Discount Car and Truck Rentals will be offering daily car and small SUV rentals with unlimited kilometres for $20 per day, plus tax. To take advantage of this offer, Canadians must rent online and enter promo code 2020 when making their reservation. For additional potential savings, we encourage customers to check with their credit card companies for rental car coverage to meet their needs.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is important that Canadians have their own private space for their transportation needs. Discount is here to support the heroes getting to their jobs that are deemed essential during this crisis, grocery shoppers and individuals who are helping to deliver items to vulnerable family and friends. Discount is pleased to offer an affordable option to get people where they need to be, safe and sound.

“Discount wants you to feel comfortable getting to work if you are required to, buying groceries or delivering food or supplies to family or friends who need your help,” said Jay Singer, President and CEO of Discount Car and Truck Rentals. “This promotion is to help ensure and maintain self-isolation as much as possible to help flatten the curve. We hope this low-price offer helps Canadians get wherever they need to go safely, and with as little anxiety as possible.”

About Discount Car and Truck Rentals

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Toronto, Discount Car and Truck Rentals is a nationally-recognized brand operating off-airport and in neighbourhood rental locations in Canada. With over 300 branch offices located within 15 minutes from 90 percent of the Canadian population, Discount is proud to be the largest vehicle rental company in Canada owned by Canadians. Discount is known for renting cars and trucks of all makes and models, from economy cars to luxury brands; and cargo vans to 5-ton trucks. Its commitment to quality and superior customer service is unmatched in the Canadian rental industry. Discount is proud to have originated picking up and dropping off its clients at no extra cost. For more information about Discount, visit www.discountcar.com .