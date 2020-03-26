VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518 is calling on the Provincial Government to offer special childcare supports to their membership in light of the COVID-19 crisis.



The BC Ministry of Education and the Ministry of State for Child Care announced earlier this month that essential workers fighting COVID-19 will receive free childcare and special in-school accommodation for their children. They have not offered the same supports to grocery workers, pharmacy assistants and technicians, industrial food producers, or home care assistants, all critical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With March break ending, many of our members are scrambling to find childcare for Monday morning when they are scheduled to work,” said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak. “The country has called on these critical workers during its time of need and they’ve answered that call. They deserve the same supports that have been offered to other professionals flattening the curve on COVID-19.”

You can read the letter here .

UFCW 1518 is asking the public to help get these necessary supports for workers by sending a letter to the provincial government. This letter-writing campaign comes in the wake of a historic campaign demanding extra protections for grocery workers that saw thousands of people send letters to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Labour Minister Harry Bains.

UFCW Local 1518 represents more than 24,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, grocery, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.

