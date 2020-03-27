NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the industry pioneer and first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, has swiftly begun 3D printing medical-grade face shields for healthcare workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as concern surrounding availability of medical supplies grows. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Idaho will receive the first shipment of 1,000 shields. SmileDirectClub has capacity to print up to 7,500 face shields per day and is accepting orders from healthcare organizations and governmental bodies across the U.S. and in Canada. Although SmileDirectClub’s teledentistry platform continues to operate and fulfill clear aligner and retainer orders, SmileDirectClub has shifted a significant portion of its 3D manufacturing capabilities to support this effort during this pandemic.



SmileDirectClub is also working to 3D print and manufacture respirator face masks that may be sanitized and reused repeatedly by healthcare workers in order to help address the shortage of supplies and increasing demand. As an FDA-certified manufacturing facility, the company is working to ensure the efficacy and safety of the design, and that the mask can be sterilized and reused given supply scarcity. SmileDirectClub is also exploring using its manufacturing capabilities for other needed items such as testing supplies.

“Medical professionals are on the frontlines of combatting this pandemic, and we are grateful for them and the work they do all while facing unimaginable challenges,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman. “As an oral care provider whose mission is to empower people by providing new and innovative ways to deliver care, we felt it was our duty to do all we could to help the medical community during this crisis. We are proud of the entire SmileDirectClub team and our partners for working tirelessly and quickly throughout the past few weeks so that we could offer help in this unprecedented time of need. We will continue to test and find new ways to produce materials that will support the medical community in doing their job safely and effectively.”

Inquiries and orders can be submitted to resilience@smiledirectclub.com .

