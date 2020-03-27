TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”), (TSX: FC) is issuing this press release regarding the impact of COVID-19 and information on the financial stability of the Corporation.
Over the past several weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has driven business, market and economic turmoil to unprecedented levels. The Corporation has a solid 21 year track record of delivering consistently attractive returns to shareholders and a strong financial position in the marketplace since its IPO in 1999. Nevertheless, the negative impact on global markets, as well as policies and regulations implemented by various national authorities have had a negative effect on the Corporation’s stock price, alongside many other similar companies in the market place. Like other publicly traded stocks, the Corporation has been impacted by the general downturn in stock market prices.
We would like to assure shareholders that the Corporation has been taking proactive action to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business. As stated in our prior correspondence to our shareholders, we have been proactive in recycling our capital into new investments and have maintained over the past 24 months significant liquidity.
The Corporation remains confident in our financial position to mitigate the short and long-term challenges of COVID-19. From a portfolio perspective, as at March 26, 2020, we provide to you the following update:
Please feel free to contact any member of senior management with questions or comments.
ABOUT THE CORPORATION
Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®
The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, The Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.
For further information, please contact:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
|Eli Dadouch
|Boris Baril
|Sandy Poklar
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|EVP, Finance
|(416) 635-0221
|(416) 635-0221
|(416) 635-0221
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
FCC LOGO.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: