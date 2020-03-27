New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cargo Shipping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798102/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 6.8 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2025, General Cargo will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 108 Million Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 86.8 Million Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, General Cargo will reach a market size of 373.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 797.6 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S

CEVA Logistics

China COSCO Holdings Company Limited

Cma Cgm S.A

Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Hapag-Lloyd AG

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.







Cargo Shipping Market: Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cargo Shipping Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Liner Fleet Market: Percentage Share of Leading Ship

Operators In the Global Liner Fleet for 2019

Container Shipping Market: An Oligopolistic Market Structure

Leading Container Shipping Companies Worldwide





Expanding Sea-Borne Trade Worldwide Boosts Demand for Cargo

Shipping

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion

Tons for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in

Million Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in

Million Tonnes by type of Cargo for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

and 2035

Global Sea Trade: Annual Growth of Sea Trade Volume on Tonnes-

Basis and Tonne-Miles Basis for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014,

2016 and 2018

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World

Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China?s Growing Contribution to World Trade: Global Sea-Borne

Trade Volume in Million Tonnes and Annual Trade Volume Change

in % by China and Rest of World for the Years 2010, 2012,

2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Volume in Cargo Ton-Miles by Cargo Type

for 2015 and 2017

World Economic Trends Impact Global Sea Trade Volumes,

Influencing Demand for Cargo Shipping

World Economic Outlook: Annual GDP in % of Major Economies for

the Years 2017 through 2020

US-China Trade War: Implications for the Cargo Shipping Industry

US Soybean Exports to China Fall amidst the US-China Trade

Dispute: Soybean Exports in Million Metric Tons and Percentage

Change in Export Volume for the Period Oct 2017-Feb 2018 and

Oct 2018-Feb 2019

US Seaborne Crude Exports: Average Monthly Exports of Crude in

Thousand Barrels Per Day to China and Other Buyers for the

Period Jan-2017 to Feb-2019

Investments into Port Infrastructure Development Initiatives:

An Opportunity to Tap for Cargo Shipping Market

Container Shipping Market: An Overview

Shipping Containers Market Worldwide: Capacity of Container

Ships in Million Tons Deadweight for the Years 2015 through

2017

Number of Containership Completions and Compensated Gross

Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Global Container Fleet Market: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet by

Age for 2018

Dry Bulk Shipping Market: Despite Volatile Conditions Potential

for Rebound Favors Growth

Growth of Dry Bulk Ship Fleet in Million DWT for the Period

2015-2021

Bulk Carrier Capacity Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Fleet

Size and DWT by Type of Carrier for the Year 2018

General Cargo Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Development of General Cargo Fleet Worldwide: Size of Fleet in

Million DWT and as % of World Fleet for the Period 2010-2018

General Cargo Vessel Completions: Number of Completions and

Compensated Gross Tonnage (CGT) for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

and 2035

Booming E-Commerce Industry Augurs Well for Cargo Shipping Market

Positive Demand Outlook for Multi-Purpose Cargo Ships

Compliance with International Regulations and Standards: Vital

for Cargo Shipping Market

Emerging Technologies Promise to Transform Cargo Shipping

Marketplace

Major Challenges Confronting Cargo Shipping Market

Environmental Impact of Container Losses at Sea: A Major Concern

Total Losses of Containers at Sea: Breakdown of Containers Lost

by Catastrophic and Other Losses for the Period 2010-2016

Geopolitical Risks: A Significant Factor Impacting Cargo

Shipping Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cargo Ship

Types of Cargo Ships

Bulk Cargo

Container Cargo

General Cargo

Oil & Gas





