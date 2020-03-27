SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Sasol American Depository Receipts (NYSE: SSL) to submit their losses now . A court-ordered deadline in a securities fraud suit against Sasol is fast approaching.



Class Period: Mar. 10, 2015 – Jan. 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 6, 2020

Sasol Limited (SSL) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Sasol failed to account for multiple issues with Sasol’s Lake Charles chemical plant (“LCCP”); (2) LCCP’s construction and operation were plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; and (3) Sasol’s top-level management engaged in unethical behavior concerning financial reporting for, and oversight of, the LCCP.

When the truth was learned through a series of disclosures, the price of Sasol ADRs declined sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Sasol misled investors about the LCCP,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased Sasol ADRs on a U.S.-based exchange (i.e., NYSE) between Mar. 10, 2015 and Jan. 13, 2020. Significantly, investors need not reside in the U.S. to be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. However, investors must have purchased Sasol ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange to assert claims under the U.S. securities laws.

