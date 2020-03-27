New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Care Management Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798099/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Care Management Solutions Market: A Prelude
Cloud-based Care Management Solutions: A High Growth Segment
Payers: The Largest End-Use Segment
Global Competitor Market Shares
Care Management Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Geriatric Population Worldwide and the Growing Burden
of Chronic Diseases Augurs Well for Care Management Solutions
Market
Chronic Diseases Leads to Increase in Healthcare Costs:
Percentage of US Adults by Number of Chronic Diseases and
Proportion of Healthcare Budget Spent
Small Proportion of Population Accounts for Major Share of US
Healthcare Spending: Percentage Contribution of Individuals to
Overall Health Expenditures by Individuals
Chronic Diseases Contribute to High Health Expenditures:
Breakdown of Adult Per Capita Health Spending by Status of
Diagnosis and Health Condition
Top Chronic Diseases Worldwide
Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the
Years 2017 and 2050
Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the
Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
With Initiatives Focused on Shifting Burden of Risk from Payer
to Provider, Care Management Solutions Market Poised for
Growth
Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and
2022
Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public
Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on
Public Health
Potential for Reducing Healthcare Costs: A Major Factor Driving
Adoption of Care Management Solutions
Proactive Care Management: A Means to Improve Population Health
and Reduce Healthcare Costs
Disease Management Market: Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels
Segment Growth
Chronic Care Management Solutions Market: An Overview
Government Initiatives to Promote Patient-Centric Healthcare
Bodes Well for the Market
Digital Care Management Solutions: Improving Efficiencies of
Care Organizations
Population Health Management Strategies to Aid in Chronic
Disease Management
Challenges Confronting Care Management Market
Time Constraints Impact Chronic Disease Management
Inadequate Use of Chronic Disease Management Apps: A Major Hurdle
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Care Management
Care Management Solutions
Applications of Care Management Solutions
Disease Management
Chronic Care Management
Others
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Care Management Solutions Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Care Management Solutions Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Disease Management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Disease Management (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Disease Management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Chronic Care Management (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Chronic Care Management (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Chronic Care Management (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cloud-Based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cloud-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cloud-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Web-Based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Web-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Web-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Software (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Software (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Software (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Providers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Providers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Providers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Payers (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Payers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Payers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Care Management Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Care Management Emerges as a Leading Practice-based Strategy to
Manage Population?s Health
Rapid Growth of ACOs and Impact on Chronic Care Management
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Care Management Solutions Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Care Management Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Care Management Solutions Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Care Management Solutions Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Care Management Solutions Market in the United States
by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 42: United States Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Care Management Solutions Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Care Management Solutions Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Care Management Solutions Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Care Management Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Care Management Solutions Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Care
Management Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Care Management Solutions: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Care Management Solutions Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Care Management Solutions: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Care Management Solutions Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Care
Management Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Care Management Solutions Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Care Management Solutions Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Care Management Solutions Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 85: European Care Management Solutions Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Care Management Solutions Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Care Management Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018-2025
Table 92: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe in US$
Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Care Management Solutions Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 95: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Care Management Solutions Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 100: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: French Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 103: Care Management Solutions Market in France by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Care Management Solutions Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 112: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: German Care Management Solutions Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Care Management Solutions Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 117: German Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Care Management Solutions Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Care Management Solutions Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Care Management Solutions Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 124: Italian Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Care Management Solutions Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Care Management Solutions Market by Delivery
Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Care Management Solutions Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Italian Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Care Management Solutions Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Care Management Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Care Management Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Delivery Mode for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Care Management Solutions Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery
Mode for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Care Management Solutions:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Care Management Solutions Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Care Management Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 146: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode:
2018-2025
Table 152: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 155: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 160: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 163: Care Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by
Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Care Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 172: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018
to 2025
Table 176: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Historic
Market Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 181: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS
AXISPOINT HEALTH
EXL
EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
IBM PHYTEL
MCKESSON CORPORATION
MEDECISION
PEGASYSTEMS
TRIZETTO CORPORATION
ZEOMEGA
I2I SYSTEMS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
