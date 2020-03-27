New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Care Management Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798099/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.2 Billion by the year 2025, Disease Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$646.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$811.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disease Management will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Axispoint Health

Epic Systems Corporation

EXL

I2i Systems

IBM Phytel

McKesson Corporation

Medecision, Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

Trizetto Corporation

Zeomega Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798099/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Care Management Solutions Market: A Prelude

Cloud-based Care Management Solutions: A High Growth Segment

Payers: The Largest End-Use Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Care Management Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Geriatric Population Worldwide and the Growing Burden

of Chronic Diseases Augurs Well for Care Management Solutions

Market

Chronic Diseases Leads to Increase in Healthcare Costs:

Percentage of US Adults by Number of Chronic Diseases and

Proportion of Healthcare Budget Spent

Small Proportion of Population Accounts for Major Share of US

Healthcare Spending: Percentage Contribution of Individuals to

Overall Health Expenditures by Individuals

Chronic Diseases Contribute to High Health Expenditures:

Breakdown of Adult Per Capita Health Spending by Status of

Diagnosis and Health Condition

Top Chronic Diseases Worldwide

Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the

Years 2017 and 2050

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the

Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

With Initiatives Focused on Shifting Burden of Risk from Payer

to Provider, Care Management Solutions Market Poised for

Growth

Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and

2022

Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public

Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on

Public Health

Potential for Reducing Healthcare Costs: A Major Factor Driving

Adoption of Care Management Solutions

Proactive Care Management: A Means to Improve Population Health

and Reduce Healthcare Costs

Disease Management Market: Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels

Segment Growth

Chronic Care Management Solutions Market: An Overview

Government Initiatives to Promote Patient-Centric Healthcare

Bodes Well for the Market

Digital Care Management Solutions: Improving Efficiencies of

Care Organizations

Population Health Management Strategies to Aid in Chronic

Disease Management

Challenges Confronting Care Management Market

Time Constraints Impact Chronic Disease Management

Inadequate Use of Chronic Disease Management Apps: A Major Hurdle

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Care Management

Care Management Solutions

Applications of Care Management Solutions

Disease Management

Chronic Care Management

Others





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Care Management Solutions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Care Management Solutions Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Disease Management (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Disease Management (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Disease Management (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Chronic Care Management (Application) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Chronic Care Management (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Chronic Care Management (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cloud-Based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Cloud-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Cloud-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: On-Premises (Delivery Mode) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Web-Based (Delivery Mode) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Web-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Web-Based (Delivery Mode) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Software (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Software (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Software (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Providers (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Providers (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Providers (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Payers (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Payers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Payers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Care Management Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Care Management Emerges as a Leading Practice-based Strategy to

Manage Population?s Health

Rapid Growth of ACOs and Impact on Chronic Care Management

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Care Management Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Care Management Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Care Management Solutions Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Care Management Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Care Management Solutions Market in the United States

by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 42: United States Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Care Management Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Care Management Solutions Market in the United States

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Care Management Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Care Management Solutions Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Care Management Solutions Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Care Management Solutions Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Care

Management Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Care Management Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Delivery Mode

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Care Management Solutions Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Care Management Solutions: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Care Management Solutions Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Care

Management Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Care Management Solutions Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Care Management Solutions Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market by Delivery

Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Care Management Solutions Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Care Management Solutions Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Care Management Solutions Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Care Management Solutions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Care Management Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018-2025

Table 92: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe in US$

Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Care Management Solutions Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 95: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: European Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Care Management Solutions Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Care Management Solutions Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 100: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 103: Care Management Solutions Market in France by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Care Management Solutions Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 112: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Care Management Solutions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Care Management Solutions Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery

Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Care Management Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Care Management Solutions Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Care Management Solutions Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Care Management Solutions Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 124: Italian Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Care Management Solutions Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Delivery Mode for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Care Management Solutions Market by Delivery

Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Care Management Solutions Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Care Management Solutions Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Italian Demand for Care Management Solutions in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Care Management Solutions Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Care Management Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Care Management Solutions in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Care Management Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Delivery Mode for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Care Management Solutions Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Delivery

Mode for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Care Management Solutions:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Care Management Solutions Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Care Management Solutions in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 146: United Kingdom Care Management Solutions Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Care Management Solutions Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode:

2018-2025

Table 152: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 155: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Care Management Solutions Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 163: Care Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by

Delivery Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Delivery Mode: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Care Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Care Management Solutions Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 172: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Delivery Mode: 2018

to 2025

Table 176: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Historic

Market Review by Delivery Mode in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Delivery Mode for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 178: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Care Management Solutions Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of World Care Management Solutions Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

AXISPOINT HEALTH

EXL

EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION

IBM PHYTEL

MCKESSON CORPORATION

MEDECISION

PEGASYSTEMS

TRIZETTO CORPORATION

ZEOMEGA

I2I SYSTEMS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001