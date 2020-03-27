New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798098/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$648.3 Million by the year 2025, Transthoracic Echocardiogram will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transthoracic Echocardiogram will reach a market size of US$59.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798098/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related

Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems

Market

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in

Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of

Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of

Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region

for 2019

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses

Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems

Market

Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the

Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate

in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac

Ultrasound Systems Market

Innovations & Advancements

AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems

Market

Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Types of Echocardiograms





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Other Test Types (Test Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: 2D (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: 2D (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: 2D (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: 3D & 4D (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: 3D & 4D (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: 3D & 4D (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Black & White (Device Display) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Black & White (Device Display) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Black & White (Device Display) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Color (Device Display) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Color (Device Display) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Color (Device Display) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 39: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the United

States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 45: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in US$

Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device Display:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the United

States by Device Display: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 51: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 54: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 57: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 58: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 59: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Review by Device Display in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Display for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 65: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Japan in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 73: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Device Display for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Display for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 77: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by

Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 84: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Display for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by

Device Display: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 100: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Display:

2018-2025

Table 101: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Device Display: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 104: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 106: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in France by

Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 110: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in France by

Device Display: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 118: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Device Display for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 130: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by

Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 134: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 135: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 136: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Display for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by

Device Display: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Italian Demand for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 146: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound

System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Device Display for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Device Display for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 152: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 154: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018-2025

Table 155: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device

Display: 2018-2025

Table 161: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Device Display: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 164: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 166: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in

Asia-Pacific by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in

Asia-Pacific by Device Display: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Display:

2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 178: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 179: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Analysis in

Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device

Display: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Historic Market Review by Device Display in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 186: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Display

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 188: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



CHISON MEDICAL IMAGING

ESAOTE SPA

FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION

MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001