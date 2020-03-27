New York, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798098/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$648.3 Million by the year 2025, Transthoracic Echocardiogram will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transthoracic Echocardiogram will reach a market size of US$59.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798098/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related
Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in
Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region
for 2019
Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses
Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the
Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview
As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate
in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac
Ultrasound Systems Market
Innovations & Advancements
AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Types of Echocardiograms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Transthoracic Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Transesophageal Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Stress Echocardiogram (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Other Test Types (Test Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: 2D (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: 2D (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: 2D (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: 3D & 4D (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: 3D & 4D (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: 3D & 4D (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Doppler Imaging (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Black & White (Device Display) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Black & White (Device Display) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Black & White (Device Display) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Color (Device Display) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Color (Device Display) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Color (Device Display) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 39: Ambulatory Care Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 44: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the United
States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 45: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device Display:
2018 to 2025
Table 50: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the United
States by Device Display: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 51: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: United States Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 54: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 57: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 58: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2018
to 2025
Table 62: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Review by Device Display in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Display for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 64: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 65: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 66: Canadian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 67: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Japan in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 73: Japanese Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Device Display for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Display for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: Japanese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 79: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by
Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 84: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 85: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Display for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by
Device Display: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Chinese Demand for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Chinese Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 91: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 100: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device Display:
2018-2025
Table 101: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Device Display: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 104: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: European Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 106: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in France by
Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 110: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in France by
Device Display: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 116: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: French Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 118: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Test Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Device Display for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017
Table 126: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: German Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 130: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by
Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 135: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 136: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device Display for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device Display: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market by
Device Display: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Italian Demand for Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 141: Italian Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Test Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in US$ Thousand by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the
United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Device Display for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Device Display for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 152: United Kingdom Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 154: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2018-2025
Table 155: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 158: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 159: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 160: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device
Display: 2018-2025
Table 161: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Device Display: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Breakdown by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 164: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Europe Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 166: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in
Asia-Pacific by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in
Asia-Pacific by Device Display: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device Display:
2009-2017
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis by Device Display: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,
2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 178: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 180: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market Analysis in
Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device
Display: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Historic Market Review by Device Display in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 186: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Display
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 188: Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of World Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CHISON MEDICAL IMAGING
ESAOTE SPA
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL
PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798098/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: