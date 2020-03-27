New York, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Busbar Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798083/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Medium Voltage will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Medium Voltage will reach a market size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$402.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798083/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Busbar Protection: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Busbar Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Trends
Market Share by Application
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Busbar Protection Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Busbar Protection Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Medium Voltage (Voltage) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Medium Voltage (Voltage) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: High Voltage (Voltage) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: High Voltage (Voltage) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Extra High Voltage (Voltage) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Extra High Voltage (Voltage) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Low Impedance (Impedance) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Low Impedance (Impedance) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: High Impedance (Impedance) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: High Impedance (Impedance) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Utilities (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Utilities (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Industries (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Industries (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Busbar Protection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Busbar Protection Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Busbar Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Busbar Protection Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Impedance for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Busbar Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Busbar Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Market for Busbar Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Impedance for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Busbar
Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Busbar Protection Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Busbar Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Busbar Protection Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Chinese Busbar Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Chinese Busbar Protection Market by Impedance:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Busbar Protection in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Chinese Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Busbar Protection Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Busbar Protection Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Busbar Protection Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Busbar Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: Busbar Protection Market in France by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: French Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Busbar Protection Market in France by Impedance:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: French Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Busbar Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Busbar Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Busbar Protection Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Impedance for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: German Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Busbar Protection Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Busbar Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Busbar Protection Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Italian Busbar Protection Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Italian Busbar Protection Market by Impedance:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Busbar Protection in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Italian Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Busbar Protection: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Busbar Protection: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Impedance for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Busbar Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Busbar Protection Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 75: Spanish Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Busbar Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Spanish Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Busbar Protection Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Impedance for 2019 and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Busbar Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 81: Russian Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 82: Russian Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Russian Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Russian Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Busbar Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of Europe Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Busbar Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Busbar Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis
by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Busbar Protection Market in Asia-Pacific by
Impedance: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis
by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 99: Busbar Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 101: Busbar Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Australian Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Busbar Protection Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Impedance for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Busbar Protection Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 107: Indian Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 108: Busbar Protection Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2019 and 2025
Table 109: Indian Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Busbar Protection Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Impedance for 2019 and 2025
Table 111: Indian Busbar Protection Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: Indian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: Busbar Protection Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Busbar Protection Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Impedance
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Busbar Protection Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 118: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Busbar Protection:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Busbar Protection:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Busbar Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 124: Busbar Protection Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 125: Latin American Busbar Protection Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 126: Latin American Busbar Protection Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Busbar Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Latin American Busbar Protection Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 129: Latin American Busbar Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Latin American Busbar Protection Market by
Impedance: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 131: Latin American Demand for Busbar Protection in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 132: Latin American Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 134: Argentinean Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Argentinean Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018-2025
Table 136: Argentinean Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown
by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Argentinean Busbar Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 138: Argentinean Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Busbar Protection Market in Brazil by Voltage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: Busbar Protection Market in Brazil by Impedance:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 142: Brazilian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 143: Busbar Protection Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 144: Brazilian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Busbar Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 147: Busbar Protection Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Impedance for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 148: Mexican Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 149: Busbar Protection Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 150: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Busbar Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to
2025
Table 152: Rest of Latin America Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Busbar Protection Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to
2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Busbar Protection Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 156: Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Busbar Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: The Middle East Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 159: The Middle East Busbar Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 160: Busbar Protection Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Voltage for 2019 and
2025
Table 161: The Middle East Busbar Protection Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 162: Busbar Protection Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Impedance for 2019 and
2025
Table 163: The Middle East Busbar Protection Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: The Middle East Busbar Protection Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 165: Iranian Market for Busbar Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Voltage for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 166: Iranian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 167: Iranian Market for Busbar Protection: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Impedance for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 168: Iranian Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Busbar
Protection in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Busbar Protection Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 171: Israeli Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018-2025
Table 172: Israeli Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 173: Israeli Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018-2025
Table 174: Israeli Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Busbar Protection Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Israeli Busbar Protection Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 177: Saudi Arabian Busbar Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Busbar Protection Market by Voltage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 179: Saudi Arabian Busbar Protection Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Busbar Protection Market by Impedance:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Busbar Protection in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 183: Busbar Protection Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 184: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 185: Busbar Protection Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 186: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Busbar Protection Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 189: Busbar Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Voltage for the Period 2018-2025
Table 190: Rest of Middle East Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 191: Busbar Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Impedance for the Period 2018-2025
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Busbar Protection Market Share
Breakdown by Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Busbar Protection Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Busbar Protection Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 195: African Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Voltage: 2018 to 2025
Table 196: African Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Voltage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 197: African Busbar Protection Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Impedance: 2018 to 2025
Table 198: African Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown by
Impedance: 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Busbar Protection Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Busbar Protection Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ANDRITZ AG
BASLER ELECTRIC COMPANY
ERLPHASE POWER TECHNOLOGIES
EATON CORPORATION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NR ELECTRIC
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SCHWEITZER ENGINEERING LABORATORIES
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
ZIV
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
