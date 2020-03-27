According to Orkla’s financial calendar, the Q1 results will be made public on 5 May 2020. In light of the COVID-19 situation, Orkla will for transparency reasons provide the market with a preliminary sales update for Q1 on 17 April 2020. Complete results will be announced as planned on 5 May 2020.
Orkla is a leading supplier of branded consumer goods and concept solutions to the consumer, out-of-home and bakery markets in the Nordics, Baltics and selected markets in Central Europe and India. Orkla is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and its headquarters is in Oslo. In 2019, the Group had a turnover of NOK 43.6 billion, and approximately 18,350 employees as of 31 December 2019.
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 27 March 2020
Ref.:
SVP Investor Relations
Thomas Ljungqvist
Tel.: +47 48 25 96 18
Email: thomas.ljungqvist@orkla.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Orkla ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
Orkla ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: