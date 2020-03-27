Raisio plc Managers´ transactions 27 March 2020

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Inovaara, Kimmo

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: Raisio Oyj

LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20200326124749_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-25

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002943

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 2.88 EUR

____________________________________________

RAISIO PLC

Mika Saarinen

Director – Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com

Further information:

Aija Immonen, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 44 782 1356

