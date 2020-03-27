Raisio plc Managers´ transactions 27 March 2020
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Inovaara, Kimmo
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: Raisio Oyj
LEI: 74370083282NHIP4QD02
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20200326124749_2
Transaction date: 2020-03-25
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002943
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.88 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 2.88 EUR
RAISIO PLC
Mika Saarinen
Director – Treasury, IR and Communications
Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com
Further information:
Aija Immonen, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 44 782 1356
Raisio plc
Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2019, the Group’s net sales totalled EUR 236 million and EBIT was EUR 27 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.
