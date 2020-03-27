New York, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaginal Specula Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type, Usage, Material, Application, End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862205/?utm_source=GNW

However, complications involved in gynecological procedures are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.



In response to the increasing number of problems of women’s health worldwide, the healthcare industry is offering various advanced technological products for the diagnosis and treatment of gynecological problems.Due to the advancements in the healthcare sector, specifically in medical devices, have enabled players to provide the best equipment, devices, and systems.



Also, these advancements have enabled researchers to introduce minimal invasive gynecological surgeries. Thus, the availability of various modern gynecological devices is driving market growth.



The global vaginal specula market is segmented by product type, usage, material, application, and end user.Based on product type, the vaginal specula market is segmented into two blade, one blade, and three blade.



Based on usage, the vaginal specula market is segmented into disposable and reusable.Based on material, the vaginal specula market is segmented into plastic and stainless steel.



Based on the application, the vaginal specula market is bifurcated into surgery and diagnosis.On the basis of the end user, the vaginal specula market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, and diagnostic centers.



In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment secured the highest share of the market.



