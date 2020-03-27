Shareholders of Befimmo SA are invited to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2020 at 10.30 AM.

All documents related to the Meeting are available on the Company’s website (http://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/general-meetings):

agenda;

aroxy;

correspondence vote form;

additional information.

The practical formalities of participation in the Ordinary General Meeting are described in the agenda.

Given the exceptional situation related to the coronavirus, the modalities for participation in the Meeting described in the convening notice may have to be restricted, following decisions by public authorities or for safety reasons. Shareholders are already strongly encouraged to participate by voting by correspondence or by proxy granted to the Company. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will inform the shareholders, by a press release and on the Company's website, of any additional measures that may be required with regard to participation in the Meeting.

As of today the Annual Financial Report 2019 will be available on the Company’s website (http://www.befimmo.be/en/investors/publications/annual-reports).

Full press release:



Attachment