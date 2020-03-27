Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such distribution of this press release would be subject to legal restrictions.

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 27, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) (the “Company”) today announces the result of the offering (the "Offering") of 25,911,252 new shares (the "New Shares") with preemptive rights (the "Preemptive Rights") for the Company's existing shareholders (the "Existing Shareholders") at a ratio of 4:5 and a subscription price of DKK 109 pursuant to the prospectus dated March 6, 2020. For a description of the Offering, reference is made to company announcement no. 8/2020.

17,629,889 New Shares have been subscribed by Existing Shareholders through the exercise of their allocated Preemptive Rights or by other investors through the exercise of acquired Preemptive Rights. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions pursuant to the underwriting agreement dated March 6, 2020, New Shares not subscribed for by the holders of Preemptive Rights will be subscribed for by Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea").

The Offering will raise gross proceeds to the Company of DKK 2,824 million with the net proceeds (gross proceeds less estimated costs of the Offering) expected to be approximately DKK 2,724 million.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “Given the current market, heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to announce the result of our rights issue, which has seen strong support by many of our existing shareholders, but also attracted new investors to Bavarian Nordic. The proceeds secure the financing to support the recent acquisition of two commercial vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline; an acquisition that is a strategic cornerstone in our pursuit to become one of the largest pure play vaccine companies.”

Registration of the New Shares

Registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority will take place following completion of the Offering, expected to take place not later than March 30, 2020. As soon as possible thereafter, the interim ISIN code of the New Shares will be merged with the ISIN code of the existing shares, DK0015998017, expected by April 2, 2020 at the latest.

Until such merger has been completed, the liquidity and market price of the New Shares under the interim ISIN code may be substantially different from the liquidity and market price of the existing shares. All dealings in the New Shares prior to the registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority are for the account, and at the sole risk, of the parties concerned.

The existing shares are admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the symbol “BAVA”.



Expected timetable of principal events

Registration of the capital increase regarding the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority and issuance of the New Shares through VP Securities March 30, 2020 Completion of the Offering



















The Offering will only be completed if and when the New Shares subscribed for are issued by the Company and the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority, expected to take place on March 30, 2020 Official listing and trading of the New Shares under the existing ISIN code April 1, 2020 Merger of the interim ISIN code of the New Shares and the ISIN code for the existing shares in VP Securities April 2, 2020

The above timetable may be subject to changes. Any changes will be announced via Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Withdrawal of the offering

Completion of the Offering is conditional upon the Offering not being withdrawn. The Offering may be withdrawn at any time prior to registration of the capital increase relating to the Offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any such withdrawal will be notified via Nasdaq Copenhagen.

If the Offering is not completed, any exercise of Preemptive Rights that has already taken place will be cancelled automatically. The subscription amount for the New Shares will be refunded (less any transaction costs) to the last registered owner of the New Shares as at the date of withdrawal. All Preemptive Rights will be null and void, and no New Shares will be issued. However, trades of Preemptive Rights executed during the Rights Trading Period will not be affected. As a result, shareholders and investors who have acquired Preemptive Rights will incur a loss corresponding to the purchase price of the Preemptive Rights and any transaction costs.

Trades in New Shares will also not be affected, and shareholders and investors that have acquired New Shares will receive a refund of the subscription amount for the New Shares (less any transaction costs). As a result, shareholders and investors that have acquired New Shares will incur a loss corresponding to the difference between the purchase price and the subscription price of the New Shares and any transaction costs.

Joint Global Coordinators, Managers and Legal Advisors

Citi and Nordea are acting as Joint Global Coordinators of the Offering. Danske Bank is acting as Co-Lead Manager and Needham & Company is acting as Co-Manager. Kromann Reumert and Cooley act as Danish and International legal advisors respectively to the Company. Plesner and Proskauer act as Danish and International legal advisors respectively to the underwriters.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Contacts

Thomas Duschek

Investor Relations & Communications (EU)

Tel: +45 30 66 35 99

Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US)

graham@paddockcircle.com

Tel: +1 781 686 9600

