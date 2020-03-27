Silmäasema's dates for financial reporting and updated date for Annual General Meeting in 2020



Silmäasema Oyj

Stock Exchange Release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

27 March 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EET





The Board of Directors have on a meeting held on 26 March 2020 reviewed Silmäasema’s financial calendar for 2020 and decided to postpone the date of Annual General Meeting due to coronavirus epidemic. The updated financial calendar has been presented below.

Silmäasema will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2020 as follows:





Financial Statement Release for 2019 on Tuesday 31 March 2020 Interim Report for January-March 2020 on Friday 15 May 2020 Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2020 on Friday 14 August 2020 Interim Report for January-September 2020 on Friday 13 November 2020

The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2019 will be published on Company's website on the week commencing 6 April 2020.

According to the updated calendar published today, Silmäasema's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 30 June 2020. Silmäasema's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.



SILMÄASEMA OYJ



For further information, please contact:

Niina Streng, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 322 5195





Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has nearly 150 stores and 13 eye clinics in Finland as well as eight stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs over 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. The Silmäasema Group’s net sales were EUR 122.9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.







