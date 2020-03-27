New York, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe SiC Fibers Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Form ; Usages ; End–Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862125/?utm_source=GNW





SiC fibers are widely considered as key reinforcing agents, and are used in high performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites.



The Europe SiC fibers market is accounted to US$ 86.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 529.9 Mn by 2027. Tough, lightweight silicon carbide (SiC) fibres are indispensable for manufacturing components such as aircraft engine parts which require high heat resistance. They are employed as light-weight materials in airplane construction and to improve the fuel efficiency of aircrafts. The SiC fiber manufacturers are increasingly investing in the production of low cost fibers to fulfil the rising demands of the end use industry. SiC fibers are used in reformers, nuclear reactors, heat exchangers, reusable rocket nozzles, turbine shrouds, furnace components, and gas turbines for jet engines, among others. The presence of several international aerospace corporations such as Airbus, Dassault Aviation SA, Leonardo S.p.A., and Tupolev in Europe have spurred the demand for SiC fibers. Capacity expansion owing to the rise in production of airplane engines, increase in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, and increased investments in manufacturing SiC fiber-based CMCs (ceramic matrix composite) for land-based gas turbine engines are some factors that are likely to promote the growth of SiC fibers in Europe during the forecast period.



SiC fibers are finding novel uses in the nuclear industry.Silicon carbide-based fibers are increasingly being used in various nuclear applications as they are resistant to nuclear radiations.



Their ability to withstand high temperatures coupled with lightweight and high tensile strength, has made it an indispensable technical ceramic used in making nuclear reactors.Moreover, these fibers are known to offer resistance to corrosion and oxidation and hence are used in producing radiation blankets, and fuel claddings for the nuclear fission and fusion reactors in the nuclear industry.



Its superior chemical properties and stability over very high temperature along with heat resistance and irradiation stability makes them perfect for use and has been considered as an attractive option for advanced nuclear energy systems.Companies are looking forward to new improvements such as reinforcing SiC fibers and its composites in the process called NITE (Nano-powder Infiltration and Transient Eutectoid (NITE)).



Further, the growing use of the SiC fibers in nuclear power plants for producing channel boxes and fuel cladding is fuelling the growth of the SiC fibers market.



With the rise in industrialization and expansion of aerospace, power generation, industrial, and chemical industry across Europe, the demand for silicon carbide fiber is increasing.Although, the growth of the silicon carbide fiber is largely affected by the high cost of raw material and technology challenges.



To meet out the restraint of the market, manufacturers are looking forward to a better and improved form of silicon carbide fiber.Silicon carbide fiber is popularly available in two forms: beta and alpha.



The beta form of silicon carbide fiber was developed in 1990 and was made commercially available at high prices.However, they are increasingly replaced by the new alpha forms of SiC fibers.



They are known for their chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties along with attractive degradation-resistant and high-temperature reinforcing ceramic, which makes them an ideal material to be used in energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, industrial and nuclear applications. They are used in products such as armor, rockets, high-temperature semiconductors, abrasives, wear components, turbine engines plus metal and ceramic matrix composites. The demand for alpha-SiC fibers ceramic material is rising in comparison to ?beta-SiC fibers as they offer high tensile strength and durability, lightweight, higher thermal conductivity, better resistance to corrosion, and oxidation amongst others.



Europe SiC fibers market is segmented on the country as Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe.Germany holds a significantly large share of the Europe SiC fibers market.



The large industrial and manufacturing base in Germany is anticipated to generate considerable demand for SiC fibers. Factors such as rapid industrialization, influx of immigrants, and the expansion of the aviation sector is expected to create significant demand for SiC fibers in the forecast period.



Some of the players present in Europe SiC fibers market are American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, General Electric Company, Haydale Technologies Inc., NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd, TISICS Ltd, Microcertec S.A.S, Ceramdis GmbH, and International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited.



The overall Europe SiC fibers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe SiC fibers market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe SiC fibers market.

