27 March 2020: The Board of Directors of Scatec Solar ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2019. Compared with the fourth quarter report 2019 published 21 January 2020, minor technical reclassifications have been made in the balance sheet. There are no changes to the consolidated statement of profit or loss, nor to the proportionate segment financials.

The Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019 and the Board of Directors’ Corporate Governance Report 2019 are attached to this release and available on https://annualreport2019.scatecsolar.com/

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.4 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments