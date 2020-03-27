New York, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific SiC Fibers Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Form ; Usages ; End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862073/?utm_source=GNW

The SiC fiber manufacturers are increasingly investing in the production of low cost fibers to fulfil the rising demands of the end use industry. SiC fibers are used in reformers, nuclear reactors, heat exchangers, reusable rocket nozzles, turbine shrouds, furnace components, and gas turbines for jet engines, among others. The presence of several international aerospace corporations such as Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Kawasaki Aerospace Company in Asia Pacific have spurred the demand for SiC fibers. Capacity expansion of SiC fiber plants, increase in demand for fuel-efficient aircrafts, and increased investments in manufacturing SiC fiber-based CMCs (ceramic matrix composite) for land-based gas turbine engines are some factors that are likely to promote the growth of SiC fibers in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



SiC fibers are finding novel uses in the nuclear industry.Silicon carbide-based fibers are increasingly being used in various nuclear applications as they are resistant to nuclear radiations.



Their ability to withstand high temperatures coupled with lightweight and high tensile strength, has made it an indispensable technical ceramic used in making nuclear reactors.Moreover, these fibers are known to offer resistance to corrosion and oxidation and hence are used in producing radiation blankets, and fuel claddings for the nuclear fission and fusion reactors in the nuclear industry.



Its superior chemical properties and stability over very high temperature along with heat resistance and irradiation stability makes them perfect for use and has been considered as an attractive option for advanced nuclear energy systems.Companies are looking forward to new improvements such as reinforcing SiC fibers and its composites in the process called NITE (Nano-powder Infiltration and Transient Eutectoid (NITE)).



Further, the growing use of the SiC fibers in nuclear power plants for producing channel boxes and fuel cladding is fuelling the growth of the SiC fibers market.



With the rise in industrialization and expansion of aerospace, power generation, industrial, and chemical industry across Asia Pacific, the demand for silicon carbide fiber is increasing.Although, the growth of the silicon carbide fiber is largely affected by the high cost of raw material and technology challenges.



To meet out the restraint of the market, manufacturers are looking forward to a better and improved form of silicon carbide fiber.Silicon carbide fiber is popularly available in two forms: beta and alpha.



The beta form of silicon carbide fiber was developed in 1990 and was made commercially available at high prices.However, they are increasingly replaced by the new alpha forms of SiC fibers.



They are known for their chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties along with attractive degradation-resistant and high-temperature reinforcing ceramic, which makes them an ideal material to be used in energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, industrial and nuclear applications. They are used in products such as armor, rockets, high-temperature semiconductors, abrasives, wear components, turbine engines plus metal and ceramic matrix composites. The demand for alpha-SiC fibers ceramic material is rising in comparison to ?beta-SiC fibers as they offer high tensile strength and durability, lightweight, higher thermal conductivity, better resistance to corrosion, and oxidation amongst others.



Asia Pacific SiC fibers market is segmented on the basis of country as Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific.Japan holds a significantly large share of the Asia Pacific SiC fibers market in 2018.



Japan has presence of some world leading SiC fiber manufacturing companies such as Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Ube Industries,Ltd., and NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd. which are major exporter of SiC fibers to the markets in Europe, and North America. Nuclear power plants in Japan generate significant electric energy. Silicon carbide fibers are used in the construction of nuclear reactors as they are resistant to radiations. The nuclear power industry generates significant demand for SiC fibers. Japan is a highly industrialized nation and has large presence of manufacturing plants and facilities which depend on SiC fibers and other technical ceramics.



Some of the players present in Asia Pacific SiC fibers market are American Elements, General Electric Company, Haydale Technologies Inc., NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., Suzhou Saifei Group Co., Ltd, Ube Industries, Ltd, Ceramdis GmbH, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd., Hongwu International Group Ltd, and SNAM Group of Companies



The overall Asia Pacific SiC fibers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific SiC fibers market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific SiC fibers market.

