The shareholders of Serstech AB (publ) are called to the Annual General Meeting on Monday 27 April 2020 at 3 pm at the company's office, Åldermansgatan 13 in Lund.

Registration

Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting must (a) be included in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Sweden AB as of Tuesday 21 April 2020, and (b) notify the company of their intention to attend by Thursday 23 April 2020.

Shareholders whose shares have been registered by a nominee must have their shares reregistered by the nominee in the shareholder's own name in order to be entitled to attend the AGM. Such registration, which may be temporary, must be executedby Tuesday 21 April 2020.

Notification of participation in the AGM can be made in writing to Serstech AB (publ), FAO: Thomas Pileby, Åldermansgatan 13, 227 64 Lund, by e-mail to tp@serstech.com or by phone 0702-072643. The notification must state the name, personal or organizational number, address and telephone number, number of shares and, where applicable, the number of representatives(maximum two) who will be attending the meeting.

For shareholders represented by proxy, authorization must be sent together with the registration. Authorization must be in writing, dated and signed. The original authorization must be brought to the AGM. Representatives of legal entities and corporate bodiesmust also provide a copy of the registration certificates or equivalent authorization documents that show the competent authorized signatories. Authorization forms are available at www.serstech.com and can also be obtained from the company.

Proposed agenda

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Election of Chairman of the meeting

3. Establishment and approval of the voting list

4. Approval of agenda

5. Election of one or two adjustors

6. Examination of whether the meeting has been properly convened

7. Presentation of the annual report and auditor's report

8. Resolutions concerning

(a) adoption of income statement and balance sheet

(b) dispositions relating to income and the adopted balance sheet

(c) discharge from liability for the CEO and members of the Board

9. Determination of the number of directors and auditors

10. Determination of fees for Board members and auditors

11. Election of Board members and auditors

12. Closing of the Meeting

Dispositions relating to income (item 8b)

The Board of Directors and CEO propose that no dividend be paid and that the company's accumulated funds be carried forward.

Board, etc (items 2 and 9 - 11)

The nomination committee (valberedning@serstech.com), which consists of Peter Höjerback (chairman), Emanuel Ericksson and Joakim Söderström, proposes as follows:

Board of Directors, etc: Proposals for decisions regarding the Board of Directors etc. will be presented at the AGM at the latest.

Number of auditors and deputy auditors: One auditor without deputies.

Auditor's fee: In accordance with approved invoice within the scope of the quotation.

Auditor: will be presented at the latest in conjunction with the AGM.

__________________

The annual report and complete supporting documents will be made available at the company and on the company's website, www.serstech.com, at least three weeks before the meeting and will be sent by mail to shareholders who so request and state their postal address. Copies will also be distributed at the meeting.

Shareholders are reminded of their right to request information in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Use of personal data

For information on how your personal data is used, please refer to the privacy policy which can be found on the Euroclear website at www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Integritetspolicy-bolagsstammorsvenska.pdf. Serstech AB (publ) has company registration number 556713-9893 and its registered office is in Lund.

Lund March 2020

The Board of Directors of Serstech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 739 606067

Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

Phone: +46 702 072643

Email: tp@serstech.com

Company website: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:45 CET on March 27, 2020.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, phone: 040-20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

