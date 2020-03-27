LONDON, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, is offering its platform and services for free to organisations that urgently need to recruit key workers to deal with the global COVID-19 crisis, until the situation is deemed under control. This fee waiver will be applicable to organisations providing health and social care, public services, local and national government, public safety and national security, food and essential goods delivery, emergency transport services, utilities, communication, and other essential services.



Joveo is also waiving platform and service fees for businesses severely impacted financially and operationally by the crisis, such as those in the travel, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

“Getting the right person, for the right job at the right time has never been more important than now,” said Joveo UK Managing Director, Ashlie Collins. “If we want to keep our European communities safe and stable, critical roles need to be filled fast, and automation is the quickest way to get this done. This is the most meaningful recruitment drive we’ve ever seen, and we have to help where we can.”

The initiative is being personally funded by Joveo’s Founder and CEO, Kshitij Jain. “We are forever indebted to organisations whose workers are in a front-line role during this global crisis,” said Mr. Jain. “We are also extremely grateful to their talent acquisition teams and partners for their hiring efforts to deal with the massive demands the pandemic has put on their operations. In an attempt to do our part in supporting these organisations and their communities, we would like to volunteer our time and technology to help them find the people they need.”

The company will also provide free expert assistance and support to organisations that are looking to rapidly hire staff to either slow and treat the pandemic, or help with delivering essential goods and services to citizens under lockdown.

Furthermore, Joveo will deliver additional candidate traffic to job postings and therefore, more applications to organisations that qualify for the waiver, at no cost to recruiters.

If your organisation is hiring key workers to deal with the global COVID-19 crisis, or is severely impacted financially due to the resulting decrease in customer demand, apply for the job advertising platform fee waiver at joveo.com/covid-19-platform-fee-waiver .

