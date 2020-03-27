

Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, March 27, 2020 at 10:40 a.m.



Aspocomp’s Annual General Meeting 2020 will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak



Based on the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government on March 16, 2020, Aspocomp Group Plc’s Board of Directors has today decided to cancel Aspocomp’s Annual General meeting 2020, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:00 am.



The Finnish Government has announced that public gatherings will be limited to a maximum of ten persons. Consequently, Aspocomp’s Board of Directors has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting 2020 from Thursday, April 2, 2020.



Aspocomp will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later stage.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





