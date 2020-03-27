Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) today announced that the interim report for the first quarter 2020 will be released on Monday, May 4, instead of May 14 as previously communicated.



The company has done its utmost to speed up reporting routines this quarter in order to meet the market's need for up-to-date information in light of the exceptional state of the world economy.

