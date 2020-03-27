Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing Services Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Disease, Service Provider and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genetic testing service market is expected to reach US$ 22,701.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 9,546.2 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027.



The factors driving the growth of genetic testing service include rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.



The global genetic testing service market is segmented by type, disease, and service provider. Based on the type, the market is segmented into predictive testing, carrier testing, prenatal testing, newborn screening and others. On the basis of disease, the market is classified as, cancer disease, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others. Based on service provider, the market is categorized as, diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories and clinics.



The global Genetic Testing Service market, based on disease, has been segmented into cancer, metabolic disease, and cardiovascular disease among others. In 2019, the cancer based segment held the largest share of the market. Cancer based segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide as about 10% to 20% of all cancers are related to gene mutations that are inherited or passed down through the family.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market - By Type

1.2.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Market - By Disease

1.2.3 Global Genetic Testing Services Market - By Service Provider

1.2.4 Global Genetic Testing Services Market - By Geography



2. Genetic Testing Services Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Genetic Testing Services - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Genetic Testing Services Market - Key Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of the Genetic Diseases

5.1.2 Rise in Awareness & Acceptance of Personalized Medicines

5.1.3 Growing Preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing

5.2.2 Cost Effectiveness and Affordability of Genetic Services

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Untapped emerging markets in developing countries

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Genetic Testing

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Genetic Testing Services Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Genetic Testing Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Genetic Testing Services Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Key Players

6.3.1 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

6.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.3.3 Illumina, Inc.



7. Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Genetic Testing Services Market, by Type, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 New-born Screening

7.4 Prenatal Testing

7.5 Predictive Testing

7.6 Carrier Testing

7.7 Others



8. Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast - By Disease

8.1 Overview

8.2 Genetic Testing Services Market, by Disease, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Cancer

8.4 Metabolic Diseases

8.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.6 Other Diseases



9. Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis and Forecast - By Service Provider

9.1 Overview

9.2 Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.4 Hospital-Based Laboratories

9.5 Clinics



10. Genetic Testing Services Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America Genetic Testing Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.2 Europe Genetic Testing Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 Asia Pacific Genetic Testing Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 Middle East & Africa Genetic Testing Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 South and Central America Genetic Testing Services Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Genetic Testing Services Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies In The Genetic Testing Services Market, 2017-2020

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Genetic Testing Services Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

12.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.3 Illumina, Inc.

12.4 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

12.5 Exact Sciences Corporation

12.6 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

12.7 Eurofins Scientific

12.8 Ambry Genetics

12.9 Centogene AG

12.10andMe, Inc.

12.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



