Regulatory Release 11/2020
On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.
The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from March 19, 2020 to March 26, 2020:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted purchase price
(SEK per share)
|Amount (SEK)
|19/03/2020
|3,040
|54.8879
|166,859.22
|20/03/2020
|21,158
|60.0505
|1,270,548.48
|23/03/2020
|17,276
|58.3990
|1,008,901.12
|24/03/2020
|22,538
|60.3135
|1,359,345.66
|25/03/2020
|16,411
|62.5377
|1,026,306.19
|Accumulated under the program following above purchases:
|101,017
|60.5702
|6,118,620.25
Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 101,017 treasury shares corresponding to 0.22 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,
Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 4,439,487 (SEK 48,461,880) remain to be executed under the program.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About Better Collective:
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).
Attachments
Better Collective A/S
Copenhagen, DENMARK
BC regulatory release no. 11_2020 buyback 2020.03.27FILE URL | Copy the link below
BETCO compiled 20200319-20200326FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo_green_cmyk.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: