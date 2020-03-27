Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Management System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component; Deployment; Size, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmacy management system market is expected to reach US$ 13,985.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,724.82 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027.
The factors driving the growth of pharmacy management system include growing healthcare IT industry and increasing number of pharmacies worldwide. Also, presence of international and domestic players operating in the pharmacy management systems, support of government to develop pharmacy management systems, and rising numbers of pharmacies across the countries positively impacting the growth of the market in coming years.
In addition, rising adoption of integrated pharmacy management systems across the pharmacies in the country, a growing number of companies offering pharmacy management software, and an increasing number of investors in the healthcare facilities are boosting the growth of the market.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Component
1.3.2 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Deployment
1.3.3 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Size
1.3.4 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Geography
2. Pharmacy Management System Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Pharmacy Management System - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Pharmacy Management System Market in North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Pharmacy Management System Market in Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Pharmacy Management System Market in APAC - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Pharmacy Management System Market in Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 Pharmacy Management System Market in South & Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
4.4 Number of Pharmacies By Region, 2018
4.5 Average Turnover/Pharmacy, By Region, 2018
4.6 Retail Pharmacy Business By Region, Forecast To 2027 & Market Share
4.7 Retail Market Share, 2019
5. Pharmacy Management System Market - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Development of Healthcare IT
5.1.2 Increasing Number of Pharmacies
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limitations such as Incorrect Data Consolidation, Business Downtime, and System Incompatibilities and Costs
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditures
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Preference for Pharmacy Automation
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Pharmacy Management System Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Pharmacy Management System Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Pharmacy Management System Market Analysis and Forecast - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pharmacy Management System Market, by Component, 2019 and 2027 (%)
7.3 Solutions
7.4 Services
8. Pharmacy Management System Market Analysis and Forecast - By Deployment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pharmacy Management System Market, by Deployment, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Cloud-based
8.4 On-premise
9. Pharmacy management System Market Analysis and Forecast - By Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pharmacy Management System Market, by Size, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Small- and Medium-sized Pharmacies
9.4 Large Pharmacies
10. Pharmacy Management System Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 North America Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.2 Europe Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.3 Asia Pacific Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.4 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.5 South and Central America Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027
11. Pharmacy Management System Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.4 Inorganic Developments
12. Pharmacy Management System Market - Key Company Profiles
12.1 McKesson Corporation
12.2 Cerner Corporation
12.3 BD
12.4 General Electric Company
12.5 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
12.6 Epicor Software Corporation
12.7 Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)
12.8 Omnicell Inc.
12.9 ACG Infotech Ltd.
12.10 Clanwilliam Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ec6q1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: