Dublin, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Management System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component; Deployment; Size, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmacy management system market is expected to reach US$ 13,985.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,724.82 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027.



The factors driving the growth of pharmacy management system include growing healthcare IT industry and increasing number of pharmacies worldwide. Also, presence of international and domestic players operating in the pharmacy management systems, support of government to develop pharmacy management systems, and rising numbers of pharmacies across the countries positively impacting the growth of the market in coming years.



In addition, rising adoption of integrated pharmacy management systems across the pharmacies in the country, a growing number of companies offering pharmacy management software, and an increasing number of investors in the healthcare facilities are boosting the growth of the market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pharmacy management system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pharmacy management system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Component

1.3.2 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Deployment

1.3.3 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Size

1.3.4 Global Pharmacy Management System Market - By Geography



2. Pharmacy Management System Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Pharmacy Management System - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Pharmacy Management System Market in North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Pharmacy Management System Market in Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Pharmacy Management System Market in APAC - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Pharmacy Management System Market in Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Pharmacy Management System Market in South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Number of Pharmacies By Region, 2018

4.5 Average Turnover/Pharmacy, By Region, 2018

4.6 Retail Pharmacy Business By Region, Forecast To 2027 & Market Share

4.7 Retail Market Share, 2019



5. Pharmacy Management System Market - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Development of Healthcare IT

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Pharmacies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limitations such as Incorrect Data Consolidation, Business Downtime, and System Incompatibilities and Costs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditures

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Preference for Pharmacy Automation

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Pharmacy Management System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Pharmacy Management System Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Pharmacy Management System Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Pharmacy Management System Market Analysis and Forecast - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Pharmacy Management System Market, by Component, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Solutions

7.4 Services



8. Pharmacy Management System Market Analysis and Forecast - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Pharmacy Management System Market, by Deployment, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Cloud-based

8.4 On-premise



9. Pharmacy management System Market Analysis and Forecast - By Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Pharmacy Management System Market, by Size, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Small- and Medium-sized Pharmacies

9.4 Large Pharmacies



10. Pharmacy Management System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.2 Europe Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.3 Asia Pacific Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.4 Middle East & Africa Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

10.5 South and Central America Pharmacy Management System Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



11. Pharmacy Management System Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Pharmacy Management System Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 McKesson Corporation

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 BD

12.4 General Electric Company

12.5 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

12.6 Epicor Software Corporation

12.7 Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)

12.8 Omnicell Inc.

12.9 ACG Infotech Ltd.

12.10 Clanwilliam Health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ec6q1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900